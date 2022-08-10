Was the search in Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home legal?

On Monday the FBI performed a search warrant on former President Donald Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, surprising many Americans. Perhaps just as surprising is the fact that the news came from Trump via a post on his media site Truth Social, not the FBI.

Trump was clearly affronted. “This unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate,” he wrote. “It is prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System, and an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don’t want me to run for President in 2024.”

Since the raid, a debate has raged on whether the raid constituted overreach by the FBI and the Department of Justice. The chief question is, is it legal to search a former president’s home?

Paper trail

While the FBI and Justice Department have remained tight-lipped about the search, people close to the investigation told The Washington Post the agents were looking for documents that should have been returned to the National Archives when Trump’s term ended.

Under the Presidential Records Act of 1978 records pertaining to an administration’s work belong to the public sector. This law was passed after President Richard Nixon refused to give back White House records during the Watergate scandal. Presidents or their staff — including the vice president — cannot keep records, such as memos and meeting notes, created during their time in office. The act specifies that if an administration wants to destroy records, it must first get the approval of the U.S. archivist, who manages the National Archives.

These seem to be the types of records the FBI was looking for. A person involved with the situation told CNN that the agents searched Trump’s office and personal quarters. “They even broke into my safe!” he said on Truth Social.

It’s not the first time the FBI has looked for documents in Trump’s estate. In February, FBI agents retrieved 15 boxes of documents from Mar-a-Lago that should have been returned to federal custody. This search placed Trump under a federal investigation for allegedly mishandling classified documents.

Was the raid legal?

Trump has claimed the search was “prosecutorial misconduct.” This morning he went further, hinting that documents could have been planted in his home by the FBI. “Everyone was asked to leave the premises, they wanted to be left alone, without any witnesses to see what they were doing, taking or hopefully not, ‘planting.’ Why did they STRONGLY insist on having nobody watch them, everybody out?”

The Fourth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution protects citizens from “unreasonable searches and seizures by the government,” so, in order for the FBI to obtain a search warrant, they need reasonable and probable cause, and have to get permission from a federal judge or magistrate.

The standard for obtaining a warrant that targets a president is higher. In February 2020, Attorney General William Barr issued restrictions on launching investigations into politically sensitive individuals to avoid interfering with elections or favoring any particular candidates. Barr stated that no investigation can be opened against a presidential or vice presidential candidate without the permission of the attorney general.

Though a warrant has not been made public, it’s reasonable to think the search was approved by Attorney General Merrick Garland. The White House also disclosed that the FBI did not give President Joe Biden a heads up about the operation, indicating it happened independently.

What are Trump’s options?

One argument Trump’s lawyers could use is that recovered documents fall under executive privilege. This privilege gives presidents and those in the executive branch discretion to withhold certain information from the legislative branch and the courts. Presidents invoke executive privilege to shield advisers from testifying in a case against them. Trump’s lawyers and the DOJ have clashed over this before.

Some records could potentially qualify for executive privilege if they were part of counsel given to Trump as president. The privilege, however, is decided on a case-by-case basis. For example, during the Watergate scandal President Richard Nixon tried to claim that the recordings he took from the White House fell under the private sector and that he had a right to withhold that information, but the Supreme Court disagreed. Whether a former president qualifies for executive privilege is also uncertain.

Trump’s legal team also could argue that Trump considered the records to be private, and therefore he was under no obligation to return them to the National Archives. The burden of proof that Trump was aware that the records were classified or belonged in the public sector would likely fall on the prosecutors.

What happens next?

Some observers have suggested that the raid may hurt Trump’s political future. If incriminating documents are found in Trump’s home, and if the investigation leads to a conviction, the former president would be prevented from ever holding office again. U.S. law states that if someone is charged with obstructing or mishandling federal documents, that person “shall forfeit his office and be disqualified from holding any office under the United States.”