Could any college football coaches with Utah ties be out of their jobs this year?

Conventional wisdom might say it’s too early to talk about the coaching changes that could take place soon in college football since the 2022 season hasn’t even started yet, but if we learned anything from 2021, it’s that the carousel gets spinning earlier and earlier every year.

With that in mind, ESPN published a piece by Pete Thamel on Wednesday in which he examined what coaching changes could occur within the next few months.

Coming off a 2021 season in which they won a combined 31 games, Utah’s Kyle Whittingham, BYU’s Kalani Sitake and Utah State’s Blake Anderson are about on as cold of seats as a coach could possibly be at the moment, although Thamel, as many have in recent years, raised the question of how long Whittingham will want to keep going before retiring.

“Kyle Whittingham turns 63 this year and is 144-70 heading into his 18th year. It has been a Hall of Fame career, one that he’ll decide when to retire from. Whittingham projects to have one of his best teams, as the Utes are the favorites in the Pac-12 and are a smart pick to crash the College Football Playoff. Does he want to walk out on top?” Thamel wrote.

For what it’s worth, Whittingham himself addressed the question last November amid speculation that he would hang up his whistle, saying, “Uh, no. I’ve heard a few things from people and I’m having as good a time right now as I ever had. So I’m not even contemplating that right now.”

The closest Utah tie Thamel mentioned as possibly being on the hot seat is Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo, who is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Thamel cited the success Niumatalolo has had over 14 years at Navy but how three of the past four have been losing seasons and there was “the awkward firing and un-firing of offensive coordinator Ivin Jasper last year.”

Thamel concluded that, “A winning season would likely keep him at the helm. The buyout to part ways with him would be minimal, and retirement could also be an option if Navy has a poor season.”

Thamel did identify “the most obvious Power Five jobs set to open, which are Nebraska, Arizona State, Georgia Tech and Auburn,” and then he took a conference-by-conference look at jobs that could possibly open.

