The best transfer into the Big Ten played for Bronco Mendenhall at Virginia

Leading up to the 2022 college football season, Rivals has been ranking the top transfer portal additions in each conference, starting with the SEC, and continuing Wednesday with the Big Ten.

The SEC transfer rankings included former Roy/Corner Canyon High School quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Dart transferred from USC to Ole Miss during the offseason and is viewed as significant enough an addition for the Rebels to rank No. 2 among all transfers to or in the SEC, behind only former LSU cornerback Eli Ricks, who is now with Alabama.

The top rated transfer into the Big Ten has ties to Utah too, if much more tenuous.

No. 1 on Rivals’ list of transfers into the Big Ten this offseason is former Virginia center Olusegun Oluwatimi, a two-star recruit coming out of DeMatha Catholic High School in 2017 who has developed into one of the best offensive linemen in the county under former Virginia (and BYU coach) Bronco Mendenhall.

A semifinalist for the Rimington Trophy last season — awarded to the player considered to be the best center in college football — Oluwatimi entered the transfer portal just four days after Mendenhall abruptly resigned at Virginia.

Oluwatimi eventually settled on Michigan, and with his addition, the Wolverines are once again expected to have one of, if not the best offensive lines in the country (Michigan won the Joe Moore Award last season, awarded to the nation’s best offensive line).

“It is expected that Oluwatimi will step in right away and start for Michigan,” Rivals’ Davis Moseley wrote. “The Wolverines captured the Joe Moore Award (top offensive line unit) last season and now have seemingly upgraded at the center spot while returning three other starters.

“Oluwatimi performed at an All-American level last season and was recently named to ESPN’s preseason All-America first team. Oluwatimi should be in the conversation for the best center in the country.”