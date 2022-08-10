Facebook Twitter
Former Washington State football coach reportedly files wrongful termination claim over vaccine ouster

By  Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald
Washington State head coach Nick Rolovich wears a mask during the first day of NCAA college football practice, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Pullman, Wash. Rolovich has reportedly file a wrongful termination claim over his ouster as coach.

On Wednesday afternoon, The Associated Press reported that former Washington State Cougars football coach Nick Rolovich has filed a wrongful termination claim against the university after he was fired last October because he refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to the AP, the claim, which was filed April 27, seeks $25 million. A formal lawsuit has not been filed, according to the story.

Rolovich had cited his Catholic faith as his reasoning for not getting vaccinated, but he was not granted a religious exemption.

He was ultimately fired along with four of his assistant coaches on Oct. 18, just days before Washington State played BYU, a game BYU won 21-19.

The AP reported Wednesday that Rolovich’s attorney filed an appeal with WSU last November but that the appeal was denied.

Jake Dickert took over for Rolovich on an interim basis and then had that tag removed as he led Washington State to a 3-1 record in the regular season after the BYU loss and a berth in the Sun Bowl, where it lost to Central Michigan.

