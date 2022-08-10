3 of the Pac-12’s top 6 players have Utah ties, according to one expert

Jon Wilner of the Mercury News in California is known as the preeminent expert on the Pac-12 Conference, and on Wednesday, a list of his top 10 football players in the conference was published.

Those who follow high school football in the state of Utah and/or the Utah Utes should be rather pleased with the rankings.

In all, three of the top six players on the list, including the one at the very top, have Utah ties.

That player at the top is Oregon Ducks linebacker Noah Sewell, who finished his high school career at Orem before signing with the Ducks.

Meanwhile, Utes cornerback Clark Phillips III is at No. 3 and Utes quarterback Cam Rising is at No. 6.

“He doesn’t play one of the vital perimeter spots (edge rusher, cornerback), but Sewell will be the best player at any position on the field this fall, dominating from the center as Utah’s Devin Lloyd did last season,” Wilner wrote of the linebacker.

Of Phillips, Wilner wrote, “Phillips has been on the path to stardom since he became one of the highest-ranked signees in Utah history. His man-to-man coverage skills give the Utes loads of flexibility with their schemes. A future high-round draft pick.”

And of Rising, Wilner wrote, “It’s so perfectly Utah that a returning quarterback, toting a conference title and first-team all-league honors, would be nudged off the preseason stage. USC’s Caleb Williams has gobbled up the attention, but we expect Rising to have another stellar year.”

Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid and running back Tavion Thomas were on a list of players Wilner “also considered” for a top 10 spot.

