These Utah ties made the short list of hot names in the college football coaching world

Finding — and retaining — a successful college football head coach is a business unto itself, particularly at the Power Five level.

Whose stock is on the rise among the coaching ranks and could be the names to watch for in the next coach hiring cycle?

ESPN’s Pete Thamel tackled that topic, ranking the top prospects below the Power Five head coaching level in two categories — Group of Five head coaches, and top assistant coaches.

He points out that there have been 72 college football head coaching changes over the past three years, including a record-setting 30 last year.

Of the 30 total coaches that made Thamel’s list of the best up-and-comers — that included 10 Group of Five head coaches and 20 assistants — three of them have ties to Utah.

It’s also important to note that Thamel didn’t include BYU’s Kalani Sitake, Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell and Houston’s Dana Holgorson “because they are graduating up to the next level as they enter the Big 12 after next season.”

Utah State head coach Blake Anderson, who’s headed into his second season in Logan, is ranked No. 3 in the Group of Five head coaches category.

Anderson turned the Aggies into a conference champion and double-digit win team in his first season, and Utah State is projected to be a contender in the Mountain West Conference again this year.

“He authored one of the season’s most dramatic turnarounds last year, flipping a 1-5 team in 2020 to an 11-3 Mountain West champion in his first season,” Thamel wrote. “That marked Anderson’s third league title as a head coach, adding to the pair he won at Arkansas State.

“After some slippage at Arkansas State following the two league titles, this reignited Anderson’s chances of jumping to a Power Five job.”

Then-BYU offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes talks with host Dave McCann during an interview on BYUTV during the BYU football media day in Provo on Friday, June 22, 2018. Grimes is now in his second season as Baylor’s offensive coordinator. Steve Griffin, Deseret News

Among top assistant coaches, former BYU offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes, now in the same position at Baylor, is No. 8. Grimes left the Cougars following the 2020 season and moved up to a Power Five top assistant position, and he made a strong impression in his first season at Baylor.

“The country’s most distinct offensive turnaround came when Grimes took over for Larry Fedora and led Baylor from 2-7 in 2020 to 12-2 last year,” Thamel wrote. “Baylor’s offense jumped from No. 100 to No. 40, scoring eight more points a game. Grimes, 53, has to overcome an offensive line background, which is rare among head coaches.”

BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick looks on during practice Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Roderick is in his second season as the team’s OC and quarterbacks coach. Jaren Wilkey/BYU

While Sitake didn’t make Thamel’s list, one of his assistants did. BYU offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Aaron Roderick comes in at No. 18 among the top assistants, and he heads into his second season as the Cougars’ OC with a bevy of returning talent.

“In the wake of developing Zach Wilson, Roderick, 49, kept BYU’s offense humming. The Cougars finished No. 17 in total offense last year, and Jaren Hall returns as a rising NFL prospect and potential first-round pick,” Thamel said.