Thursday, August 11, 2022 | 
College Football Sports

Here’s when the College Football Playoff rankings will be released during the 2022 season

The weekly rankings will start Nov. 1 and run through the final rankings on Dec. 4

By  Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
The national championship trophy is displayed before the Cotton Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Arlington, Texas.

Michael Ainsworth, Associated Press

One of the most anticipated late-season occurrences in the modern era of college football is the release of the College Football Playoff rankings.

Those determine not only who will play in the most prestigious bowl games each season — the New Year’s Six bowl games — but the playoff’s four participants. 

On Thursday, the College Football Playoff committee announced the dates for when this year’s six CFP rankings will be released.

Here’s when the rankings will be announced on ESPN:

  • Nov. 1, 5 p.m. MT.
  • Nov. 8, 5 p.m.
  • Nov. 15, 7 p.m.*
  • Nov. 22, 5 p.m.
  • Nov. 29, 5 p.m.
  • Dec. 4, 10 a.m.

The Nov. 15 announcement time is approximate, as it will land between games at the State Farm Championship basketball doubleheader.

