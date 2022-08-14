Former BYU guard Nick Emery reflects on basketball career in Instagram post

Former BYU Cougars guard Nick Emery was one of the more controversial players to go through the program and is often critical of the university after his ugly separation from it concluded in 2019, but on Sunday, a post from him on Instagram about his basketball career had a much different tone, although BYU was not mentioned.

“This morning I woke up and couldn’t stop thinking about my basketball days,” he wrote in a caption that accompanied three photos of him during his time with the Cougars. “Even though I miss competing at a high level every day there are so many lessons I learned. It’s amazing what sports teaches you and if you work hard you’ll be able to accomplish anything you set your mind to.

“My days of basketball are done. I always anticipated my life to be playing professional basketball somewhere but ultimately decided being a father and husband first meant a lot more to me. It is amazing how much I use my basketball playing days and the lessons I learned there in everyday life now.”

Emery now lives in Idaho with his wife Jenna and three kids. He and his wife own a phone case company and donate one day’s worth of sales each month to a family in need.

“My journey was much different than most but I wouldn’t change it for anything!,” Emery concludes his post with. “Remember the times that built who you are today because every hardship and every trial leads into something greater and better. I’m grateful for these days and grateful where my life is at now!”

