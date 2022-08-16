Why Anne Heche’s death led to so much confusion

Emmy Award-winning actress Anne Heche was “peacefully taken off life support” on Aug. 14, a little over a week after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, The Associated Press reported.

The confusion over Anne Heche’s death

Heche had been declared “brain dead” on Aug. 12, but remained on life support for organ donation purposes, the Deseret News reported. The unusual circumstance led media to declare Heche’s death twice, per The Washington Post.

“Between those dates, the 53-year-old actress was in a state of mortal ambiguity that challenged the media to parse a legal, even philosophical question: When is someone actually dead?,” wrote Paul Farhi for The Washington Post.

“It’s not the first time that a celebrity’s passing was accompanied by public confusion. But Heche’s case was particularly unusual, with the date of death dependent on competing definitions of what it means to be dead,” Farhi continued.

Farhi noted how some publications, like the Los Angeles Times and TMZ, reported Heche’s death on Aug. 12, citing that the actress was legally dead under California law, while other outlets such as The New York Times and The Hollywood Reporter held off until Sunday, when Heche was removed from life support.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Heche’s death date is simply listed as August 2022 on Wikipedia.

A source close to the Heche family told The Washington Post that the family wasn’t “angry at anyone” over the situation.

“It was a complicated situation when you’re keeping a body alive to harvest the organs,” the source told The Washington Post. “But that was Anne’s wish. It’s part of her legacy.”

A new podcast with Anne Heche

On Tuesday, “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast host David Yontef shared a new episode featuring a conversation he had with Heche earlier this year, USA Today reported.

In the podcast, Heche revealed her top picks to portray her in a biopic: Miley Cyrus or Kristen Bell, who she believed both had “a personality and ability to face the world in a way that I would want portrayed.”

Anne Heche movies list

Heche rose to fame in the soap opera “Another World,” which she starred in from 1987 to 1991. In the late 1990s, she starred alongside Johnny Depp in “Donnie Brasco” and Harrison Ford in “Six Days Seven Nights,” according to her IMDb page.

Other credits include:



“Kingfish: A Story of Huey P. Long” (1995).

“Volcano” (1997).

“I Know What You Did Last Summer” (1997).

“Return to Paradise” (1998).

“Gracie’s Choice” (2004).

“Men in Trees” (2006-2008).

“Cedar Rapids” (2011).

“The Legend of Korra” (2014).

“Aftermath” (2016).

“The Brave” (2017-2018).

“Chicago P.D.” (2018-2019).

“13 Minutes” (2021).

“All Rise” (2021-2022).

In June, Heche finished filming for Lifetime’s “Girl in Room 13,” which will premiere in the fall, People magazine reported. She will also star alongside Dermot Mulroney in the horror-thriller “Full Ride,” which is expected to release in 2023.