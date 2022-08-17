Two cases of West Nile virus detected in NYC

Two cases of the West Nile virus were reported in New York City as the city was hit with a record number of mosquitoes.

A total of 54 cases and four deaths were reported this year in the U.S., New York City’s health agency said in a release.

“We are in the height of West Nile virus season, but there are things you can do to decrease your risk of being bitten,” New York City health commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan said.

A total of 1,068 mosquito pools across New York City’s five boroughs tested positive for the virus. This is the highest number on record, up from 779 positive pools last year.

The West Nile virus typically spreads through a mosquito bite, according to the U.S. Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention.

Using an EPA-registered insect repellent and wearing long sleeves and pants — especially at night when the mosquitoes that transmit the virus are more active — are some precautions to take, said Vasan.

“In addition, you can stop mosquitoes from laying eggs in the water by emptying outdoor containers that hold water or calling 311 if you see standing water that you cannot empty. Help keep you and your loved ones safe with these actions during WNV season,” he said.

Most patients infected with the West Nile Virus don’t develop symptoms. Others may experience these symptoms:



Headaches.

Fever.

Muscle aches.

Extreme fatigue.

About one in 150 can develop serious and fatal illnesses of the brain and spinal cord called the West Nile neuroinvasive disease.