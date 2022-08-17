Where do Kyle Whittingham and Kalani Sitake rank in the college football coaching hierarchy?

There will be plenty of attention paid to how Kyle Whittingham’s Utah Utes and Kalani Sitake’s BYU Cougars perform this season.

The expectations are high for both programs heading into 2022, and so, too, are the expectations for both coaches.

Earlier this week, ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg broke down the nation’s top FBS college football coaches and put them into four tiers — national contenders, next up, overachievers and fast starts.

Both Whittingham and Sitake appear among 10 coaches in the next up category, meaning, “These coaches have shown they can win on a national basis, but lead teams that aren’t yet viewed as annual CFP candidates,” Rittenberg wrote.

The 62-year-old Whittingham — the country’s second-longest tenured FBS head coach — comes in at the top of the next up coaches as he heads into his 18th season as Utah’s head coach.

“Whittingham’s longevity and consistency jumps out, as well as his postseason success and ability to transition Utah from the Group of 5 to Power 5,” Ritttenberg wrote.

“… (Whittingham) has eight straight winning seasons, punctuated with Utah’s first Pac-12 title and Rose Bowl appearance last year. He owns the bowl season, posting an 11-4 record. Utah also thrives in producing NFL draft prospects, despite not signing decorated recruiting classes.”

At 46, Sitake is the youngest in the next up grouping, and 10th in that category. He’s headed into his seventh year as the Cougars’ head coach.

“Few coaches in this category recently helped their national profile more than Sitake, who is 21-4 the past two seasons with two AP top-20 finishes,” Rittenberg wrote.

“Even before 2020, Sitake recorded wins against USC, Wisconsin and Tennessee, and has 13 wins against Power 5 opponents. He has the program set up well to transition to the Big 12 in 2023.”

Another pair of Utah ties show in Rittenberg’s rankings — Mississippi State’s Mike Leach and Baylor’s Dave Aranda.

Leach, the top coach in the overachievers category, is a BYU graduate and has been around college football for a long time. He was previously the head coach at Washington State and Texas Tech, while spending more than a decade as an assistant coach before that.

“Leach might be best known for his wide range of interests and quirky personality, but he’s also among the best overachievers of his coaching generation,” Rittenberg wrote.

Aranda, the No. 1 coach among the fast starts group, was once Utah State’s defensive coordinator, and he led the Bears to the Big 12 championship last year in just his second season as head coach.

“Aranda has Baylor positioned well to be an annual contender in the future Big 12,” Rittenberg wrote.