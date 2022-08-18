White House announces new plan to curb the spread of the monkeypox virus

The White House announced Thursday a new course of action to tackle the spread of the monkeypox virus, which as of this week reached over 13,500 cases in the United States.

What is monkeypox? Monkeypox is a virus that can cause rashes and lesions. It originally spread through colonies of monkeys.

The rash can look like small pimples or blisters, and can be painful and itchy. Other symptoms include fever, exhaustion, muscle and backache, chills, headache or even a sore throat or cough. The illness lasts until the scabs from the rash or lesions have fallen off and healed completely, and a new layer of skin has formed. This can take 2-4 weeks.

To stop the spread, the CDC recommends avoiding any close physical contact with anyone who is experiencing symptoms, or any objects this person has used, such as clothes, bedding, towels or utensils.

Vaccines: Starting Monday, the Department of Health and Human services will make 1.8 million doses of the Jynneos monkeypox vaccines available for medical institutions to order and distribute.



These doses, however, will only be available to jurisdictions that have adopted the intradermal method of vaccination.

Intradermal administration is said to be a more effective way of distributing a vaccine, according to CNN. This method allows a smaller dosage to be used by injecting the vaccine between the layers of skin, as opposed to subcutaneous administration, which goes underneath the skin.

More vaccines available at LGBTQIA events: Currently, most outbreaks of monkeypox have been found in gay and bisexual men, which makes them at highest risk for the virus.



HHS will allocate 50,000 vaccines from the national stockpile to state and local health departments in areas that will be hosting events that are likely to include large numbers of gay and bisexual men.

Testing will also be taking place at these events, along with tools for participants to gather information on prevention and treatment of the virus.

More doses of TPOXX: TPOXX is the only FDA-approved treatment for the monkeypox virus and has previously been hard to access due to high demand and distribution restrictions, The New York Times reported.

