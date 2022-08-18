Enola Holmes is coming back! Based on the novels by Nancy Springer, Enola is a smart detective — even one who outsmarts her more famous older brother.

Millie Bobby Brown, who also stars in Netflix’s hit series “Stranger Things,” will reprise her role as Enola, a teenage detective and sister of the famous Sherlock Holmes, in the upcoming sequel film.

What will the new movie be about? According to People magazine, Enola Holmes is now a detective-for-hire and takes on her first big case: tracking down a missing girl. The case is complicated and requires the help of her friends and even Sherlock to solve. Enola and Sherlock will have to work together and even become partners in order to solve their cases, which intertwine in unexpected ways.

Enola Holmes 2 — FIRST LOOK: pic.twitter.com/DGEiOs9Ou7 — Netflix (@netflix) August 18, 2022

Henry Cavill will continue to play Sherlock Holmes. Per People, Cavill revealed about his character, “In this film, we find a Sherlock that has started to fall apart. He has found a challenge that has proven the better of him, and it is leading him towards a slippery slope — a slope that only Enola has the capacity to pull him back from.”

What is ‘Enola Holmes 2’ rated and why?

“Enola Holmes 2” is in post-production and not yet rated. According to Kids in Mind, “Enola Holmes” was rated PG-13. It was rated PG-13 for kissing, flirting, revealing clothing, shooting scenes, violence, and moderate language.

When is ‘Enola Holmes 2’ coming out?

The “Enola Holmes 2” release date is Nov. 4. Where can you watch “Enola Holmes 2”? On Thursday, Netflix confirmed that “Enola Holmes 2” will release on its streaming service. In the meantime, the first “Enola Holmes” movie is currently streaming on Netflix.

