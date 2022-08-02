Facebook Twitter
Utah State adds commitment from junior college defensive end

By  Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
Utah State Aggies football players run onto the field at Maverik Stadium in Logan, Utah.

Utah State Aggies players run onto the field before an NCAA football game against the New Mexico Lobos at Maverik Stadium in Logan on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020.

Yukai Peng, Deseret News

Utah State may have already opened fall camp last week, but Blake Anderson’s program continues to mine the recruiting trail for talent.

The latest find? Rock Gonzalez.

Gonzalez, a junior college product, committed to Utah State on Tuesday, writing on social media, “10000% Committed to @USUFootball! Let’s get to work.” 

The 6-foot-3, 240-pounder comes to the Aggies after playing for Grossmont College at the junior college level.

According to USU recruiting expert Brian Phillips, Gonzalez is a part of the Aggies’ 2022 recruiting class — making him eligible to play this season — and also held scholarship offers from a trio of Division II schools.

Gonzalez is a California native, having played at Olympian High in the San Diego metropolitan area.

