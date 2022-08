Here’s when BYU will host Gonzaga, Saint Mary’s (and all the other WCC teams)

BYU is entering its final season in the West Coast Conference.

Tuesday, the league released the men’s basketball conference schedule.

The Cougars will open the WCC campaign Dec. 29 at Pacific, where they lost last season. BYU hosts perennial league champion Gonzaga on Jan. 12 and Saint Mary’s on Jan. 28.

The Cougars visit Gonzaga on Feb. 11 and Saint Mary’s on Feb. 18. BYU’s Senior Night will be on Feb. 25 against San Francisco.

This marks the fifth season that the WCC will play a 16-game conference schedule.

The WCC is coming off a strong campaign with three teams qualifying for the NCAA Tournament in 2021, featuring No. 1 seed Gonzaga, which was eliminated in the Round of 16; Saint Mary’s, which advanced to the second round; and San Francisco, which lost in the opening round. Six WCC teams, including BYU, competed in postseason play.

The regular season tips off on Nov. 7. The WCC Tournament will be held from March 2-7, 2023, in Las Vegas.

Specific game times and television details for each game will be announced at a later date.

WCC men’s basketball conference schedule

Thursday, Dec. 29

BYU at Pacific

San Diego at Saint Mary’s

LMU at Portland

San Francisco at Santa Clara

Saturday, Dec. 31

Portland at BYU

San Diego at San Francisco

Pepperdine at Gonzaga

LMU at Pacific

Saint Mary’s at Santa Clara

Thursday, Jan. 5

BYU at LMU

Pacific at San Diego

Gonzaga at San Francisco

Santa Clara at Pepperdine

Saturday, Jan. 7

BYU at San Diego

Gonzaga at Santa Clara

Portland at Saint Mary’s

San Francisco at LMU

Pacific at Pepperdine

Thursday, Jan. 12

Gonzaga at BYU

Pepperdine at San Diego

San Francisco at Portland

LMU at Saint Mary’s

Saturday, Jan. 14

Pepperdine at BYU

San Diego at LMU

Portland at Gonzaga

Santa Clara at Pacific

Saint Mary’s at San Francisco

Thursday, Jan. 19

BYU at Santa Clara

San Diego at Portland

LMU at Gonzaga

Saint Mary’s at Pepperdine

Pacific at San Francisco

Saturday, Jan. 21

BYU at San Francisco

Gonzaga at Pacific

Pepperdine at Portland

Santa Clara at Saint Mary’s

Thursday, Jan. 26

San Diego at Pepperdine

Portland at LMU

Saturday, Jan. 28

Saint Mary’s at BYU

San Francisco at San Diego

Gonzaga at Portland

Pepperdine at LMU

Pacific at Santa Clara

Thursday, Feb. 2

LMU at BYU

Portland at San Diego

Santa Clara at Gonzaga

Pepperdine at Pacific

San Francisco at Saint Mary’s

Saturday, Feb. 4

Pacific at BYU

LMU at San Diego

Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s

Portland at Pepperdine

Santa Clara at San Francisco

Thursday, Feb. 9

BYU at Pepperdine

San Diego at Santa Clara

San Francisco at Gonzaga

Pacific at Portland

Saint Mary’s at LMU

Saturday, Feb. 11

BYU at Gonzaga

San Diego at Pacific

Saint Mary’s at Portland

LMU at Santa Clara

Pepperdine at San Francisco

Thursday, Feb. 16

Santa Clara at BYU

Saint Mary’s at San Diego

Gonzaga at LMU

San Francisco at Pacific

Saturday, Feb. 18

BYU at Saint Mary’s

Gonzaga at Pepperdine

Santa Clara at Portland

Pacific at LMU

Thursday, Feb. 23

San Diego at Gonzaga

Portland at San Francisco

Pepperdine at Santa Clara

Pacific at Saint Mary’s

Saturday, Feb. 25

San Francisco at BYU

Santa Clara at San Diego

Saint Mary’s at Gonzaga

Portland at Pacific

LMU at Pepperdine