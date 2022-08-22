Authorities ‘believe’ that body found in submerged car is Kiely Rodni

Since Aug. 6, the search has been on to find a missing 16-year-old California resident Kiely Rodni.

Police said Rodni was last seen at an annual back-to-school party with 200-300 other teens and young adults at Prosser Family campground in Truckee, California.

At the beginning of the search, Placer County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Angela Musallam told the New York Post that since there was “illegal activity” at the party where Rodni was last seen, partygoers weren’t talking to the police until they were assured their tips were anonymous.

Over the last 18 days, the Placer County Sheriff’s office reported nearly 2,000 anonymous tips from the community and hundreds of citizens who joined search crews to survey the area of her last known whereabouts.

It is not clear if one of these tips led to the discovery of Rodni’s vehicle earlier this week.

On Sunday afternoon, the Sheriff’s office received word from a volunteer search and recovery diving crew — Adventures with Purpose — that Rodni’s vehicle had been found at Prosser Reservoir with human remains inside.

Nick Rinn, one of the team’s divers, told the New York Post that the model and license plate on the submerged vehicle matched Rodni’s.

Adventures with Purpose immediately released condolences to Rodni’s family and reported that her “grandfather and father were on the scene in minutes.”

“Car is upside down in only 14’ of water. We have CONFIRMED Kiely is inside. Family Notified. Law Enforcement on their way,” said the Facebook post.

The New York Post reported that the location of the vehicle was only 50 feet from the last location pinged by Rodni’s phone GPS.

At that time, authorities had not yet identified the remains as belonging to Rodni and her family said that they would not comment until police confirmed Adventures with Purpose’s statement.

At 11 a.m. PDT on Monday, KCRA 3 New Sacramento live-streamed the press conference where police said that they “believe” the body recovered is that of the missing teenager, but cannot confirm the identity until an autopsy is performed on Tuesday.

Police said it could be four to six weeks until the results are released.

Authorities do not yet know how or why Rodni’s car was submerged or the cause of death of the person found inside the car, but Shannan Moon, the sheriff of Nevada County, was adamant to distinguish this as an ongoing investigation where they hope to reveal more answers in the coming weeks.

Updates will be posted on the Placer County Sheriff’s Facebook page.