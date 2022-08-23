Body of missing hiker found at Zion National Park

A hiker went missing at Zion National Park on Aug. 19 when flash flooding impacted the Narrows — now that hiker has been found.

KSL reported that on Aug. 22, a crew found Jetal Agnihotri’s body in the Virgin River about six miles south of where she was hiking.

Agnihotri had been hiking with a group at Zion National Park when she decided to go hike the Narrows by herself. Flash floods in the Narrows left several hikers stranded on higher ground. One hiker had been swept downstream by the rapids and was left injured.

The rescue team consisted of over 170 people throughout the three days when Agnihotri was missing.

The Zion National Park statement read, “These responders worked inside and outside the park. The response involved work by swift water trained rescuers, search dogs, and a total of more than 1,500 person-hours searching in and near the Virgin River.”

While one other hiker was reported injured, no other hikers were reported as missing, injured or killed at the time of the park’s original statement on Aug. 19.

“Our deepest sympathy goes out to the friends and family of Jetal Agnihotri,” said Jeff Bradybaugh, Zion National Park superintendent.