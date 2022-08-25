High school soccer: Thursday night highlights include Layton and Weber going down to the wire, Hillcrest wining in double overtime

Games rarely get more tense than Thursday’s game in Layton.

The Lancers went into the second half up 1-0, but The Warriors wouldn’t go away easily. They tied the game 2-2 in the second half and push the game to a shutout. It was an amazingly tight shootout that ultimately went to 13 shots.

Finally, Layton was able to overcome the relentless second half performance from Weber and take the victory at home.

“The team stayed calm and kept fighting and got a huge boost by the cheering from the bench. We used 11 different kickers in the shootout and each one remained calm to put the ball in the back of the net,” said Layton coach Tara Ferrin.

A strong defensive performance alongside a big offensive first half allowed the Herriman Mustangs to overcome the Copper Hills Grizzlies.

Peyton Smith contributed two goals and goalkeepers Anastasia Estrada and Alex Barton each helped to shutout Copper Hills. This region wins puts Herriman up 4-3 on the season.

“We were able to apply pressure and get a few goals early in the game. Copper Hills put us under pressure in the second half but I was pleased with the teams defensive effort. Happy to get the win and shutout,” said Herriman coach Ryan Rumfallo.

Timpview got a nice in-region win on the road against the Orem Tigers.

Ellie Ford and Eliza Doxey each found teammate Ellie Robertson to put Timpview up 2-1. It was a nice bounceback win for the Thunderbirds, who lost an extremely tight game on Tuesday after an incredible second half comeback.

“We earned a tough hard-fought Region win vs Orem. Ellie Robertson scored two goals on beautiful assists from Ellie Ford and Eliza Doxey,” said Timpview coach Nate Warner.

It was an incredibly tight game Thursday afternoon in Ogden as Ben Lomond hosted Hillcrest.

It was a stalemate in regulation, ending tied 0-0 it was anyone’s game heading into overtime. However, it was senior Teya Snowder who kicked in the golden goal in double overtime, winning it for the Huskies.

“After graduating a large senior class, we are seeing a terrific balance growing between our upper classmen and youth. Today the blend reach new heights as we created numerous chances through strong possession all over the field. Our patience broke through with us finally finding the net in the OT through the girl’s grit and determination,” said Hillcrest coach Brett Davis.

A strong first half from the Templars was enough to take the win against the Richfield Wildcats.

Morgan Chidester was a menace in the first half, finding a way to score twice and putting her team up 2-0 in the half. Richfield tried to even up the score in the second half, but fell a goal short.

“Richfield has a great player in Abby Evensen. Excellent defensive efforts by Janessa Bridges and Ella Mayfield to contain her. Offensively Morgan Chidester had her best game of the season. I’m lucky to be able to coach such good kids,” said Manti coach Nate Bridges.

It was a very back and forth game Thursday evening as Grantsville handed Maeser Prep its only second loss of the season.

It was all offense Thursday, with three different Grantsville players scoring. Goals came from Carly Chidester, Kadence Bird, and a hat trick from Kenzie Allen.

“This Grantsville girls soccer team doesn’t quit! We have been behind in each game we have played and battled back,” said Grantsville coach Travis Lowry.

