Drought helps uncover dinosaur tracks in Texas

The world is grappling with droughts across many regions. But this challenge comes with surprises. The dried-up Lake Mead, for example, has revealed human remains. Meanwhile, in Texas, the parched Paluxy River that runs through the Dinosaur Valley State Park unveiled dinosaur tracks.

These prints belong to Acrocanthosaurus.

“This was a dinosaur that would stand, as an adult, about 15 feet tall and (weigh) close to seven tons,” Stephanie Salinas Garcia, a park spokesperson, told CNN.

Although these particular tracks haven’t been seen since 2000, as they’ve been hidden under layers of sediment and water.

Meanwhile, other dinosaur tracks, such as those created by Sauroposeidons, can also be found in the park depending on the weather and visibility conditions of the riverbed, the park’s website states.

“It’s the river that will bring in silt and sediment and pile those on top of the tracks. That’s what preserves them, that’s why they’re still here after 113 million years or so,” Jeff Davis, park superintendent, told ABC News.

Acrocanthosaurus has smaller tracks with a three-toed pattern but the layers of mud may blur the impression. According to The Guardian, these dinosaurs preyed on the typically 66ft and 48 ton Sauroposeidon, which can explain why their prints were found together.

In an interview with BBC News, Davis said that the Acrocanthosaurus walked an estimated 100 feet on the trail and created 140 footprints in the process. About 60 are visible.

“Due to the excessive drought conditions this past summer, the river dried up completely in most locations, allowing for more tracks to be uncovered here in the park,” the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department told Fox News. “Under normal river conditions, these newer tracks are underwater and are commonly filled in with sediment, making them buried and not as visible.”

Many parts of Texas are experiencing extreme drought, with some central parts tackling extreme levels as well, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

It won’t be long until the tracks are covered again as heavy rains are making their way to the state.

“It’s just the nature of the river,” Davis said.