What Ukraine’s president said about missile strike that killed 22 people

At least 22 people were killed when a missile hit a train station in eastern Ukraine Wednesday, as the war-battered country celebrated its independence day, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Driving the news: The attack took place in Ukraine-controlled territory about 74 miles to the east of Dnipro in central Ukraine. It came as Ukrainians celebrated the 31-year anniversary of their independence from the Soviet Union. In his national address, Zelenskyy said Ukraine is a nation “reborn” by the war:



“Every day is a new reason not to give up,” he said. “Because, having gone through so much, we have no right not to reach the end. What is the end of the war for us? We used to say, ‘Peace.’ Now we say, ‘Victory.’”

Ukrainian officials had warned about the potential for increased attacks by Russia as Independence Day approached. Other attacks in the area killed at least 25 people and injured 31.

The cost of war: The war — which has entered its sixth month — has taken a heavy toll on both sides. At least 5,587 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since February, according to the U.N.

