Facebook Twitter
Thursday, August 25, 2022 | 
Utah State Football College Football Sports

Yes Logan, there is a Santa Claus. His name is Blake Anderson

Utah State’s football coach spent a day earlier this week handing out free tickets to the team’s season opener

By  Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
SHARE Yes Logan, there is a Santa Claus. His name is Blake Anderson
Utah State head coach Blake Anderson celebrates with his team after they won the LA Bowl NCAA college football game 24-13 over Oregon State in Inglewood, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021.

Utah State head coach Blake Anderson celebrates with his team after the Aggies won the LA Bowl college football game 24-13 over Oregon State in Inglewood, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021.

Ashley Landis, Associated Press

Second-year Utah State football coach Blake Anderson is a man of the people.

Want proof?

On Wednesday, the school’s athletic Twitter account shared a video of Anderson having some fun going around to various places and handing out free tickets to this weekend’s season-opening game between Utah State and UConn.

Anderson’s personality shined through in the video, as he unabashedly approached people and asked, “Where are you going to be on Saturday?”

Related

For Anderson and the Utah State community, it was “Christmas in August,” as the tweet suggested.

Anderson led the Aggies to an 11-2 record and a Mountain West Conference championship last season in his first year in Logan.

Utah State will begin its 2022 season on Saturday at 2 p.m. MDT against UConn at Maverik Stadium. 

For those who don’t have tickets — not even the free ones from Anderson — the game will be televised on FS1.

Next Up In Utah State
Has Utah State ever played UConn before?
Who’s the best college football head coach in Utah?
This Utah native just landed on injured reserve
This former Utah college football star will be commentating on games for CBS this fall
How ESPN describes the state of Utah, BYU and Utah State football heading into the season
Looking for the skinny on this year’s Aggies? We’ve got you covered