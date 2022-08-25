Yes Logan, there is a Santa Claus. His name is Blake Anderson

Second-year Utah State football coach Blake Anderson is a man of the people.

Want proof?

On Wednesday, the school’s athletic Twitter account shared a video of Anderson having some fun going around to various places and handing out free tickets to this weekend’s season-opening game between Utah State and UConn.

Christmas in August with @CHbanderson‼️



We heard some fans didn't have tickets yet so we fixed that. There is still time to get yours before Saturday.



🎟➡️ https://t.co/6zBva4o7rh#AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/74O2jfZWwe — Utah State Athletics (@USUAthletics) August 25, 2022

Anderson’s personality shined through in the video, as he unabashedly approached people and asked, “Where are you going to be on Saturday?”

For Anderson and the Utah State community, it was “Christmas in August,” as the tweet suggested.

Anderson led the Aggies to an 11-2 record and a Mountain West Conference championship last season in his first year in Logan.

Utah State will begin its 2022 season on Saturday at 2 p.m. MDT against UConn at Maverik Stadium.

For those who don’t have tickets — not even the free ones from Anderson — the game will be televised on FS1.