The first weekend of college football is nearly here. Here’s how to watch all the action
The Week 0 slate of college football includes 11 games, headlined by two Big Ten teams playing each other in Ireland
Zero. Zilch. Nada.
That’s how many weekends there are until college football is back in our collective lives.
The 2022 season kicks off Saturday morning, and the full Week 0 slate for FBS programs includes 11 games.
Here’s a rundown.
The big one: Nebraska vs. Northwestern (in Dublin, Ireland)
The two schools are both coming off dismal 3-9 records, and Nebraska’s Scott Frost is a popular pick to be on the hot seat this season.
Still, this is the only matchup between two Power Five schools this weekend, and it just so happens to be two Big Ten programs facing off in a neutral-site matchup in Ireland — the first regular-season international game in five years.
The Utah one: UConn at Utah State
The Aggies are coming off their first Mountain West Conference championship season in program history and will be decided favorites against the Huskies.
For Utah State, this game provides an easy way to slide into the season for the year’s biggest test: traveling to SEC country to face top-ranked Alabama next week.
The sneaky fun one: Vanderbilt at Hawaii
This is a long way for an SEC team to travel to for its opening game.
Hawaii legend Timmy Chang — the star quarterback from the early 2000s — is also making his coaching debut for the Rainbow Warriors after replacing Todd Graham.
The full schedule
- Austin Peay at Western Kentucky, 10 a.m. MDT (CBS Sports Network).
- Nebraska vs. Northwestern (Ireland), 10:30 a.m. (Fox).
- Idaho State at UNLV, 1:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network).
- UConn at Utah State, 2 p.m. (FS1).
- Wyoming at Illinois, 2 p.m. (Big Ten Network).
- Duquesne at Florida State, 3 p.m. (ACC Network).
- Charlotte at Florida Atlantic, 5 p.m. (CBS Sports Network).
- Florida A&M at North Carolina, 6:15 p.m. (ACC Network).
- North Texas at UTEP, 7 p.m.
- Nevada at New Mexico State, 8 p.m. (ESPN2).
- Vanderbilt at Hawaii, 8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network).