Facebook Twitter
Friday, August 26, 2022 | 
Environment

Watch: Pakistan floods displace millions as death toll rises

Record heat waves have been followed by an unprecedented monsoon season, devastating a country already in crisis

By  Collin Leonard Collin Leonard
SHARE Watch: Pakistan floods displace millions as death toll rises
A family salvages usable items from their flood-hit home in Jaffarabad, Pakistan, on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022.

A family salvages usable items from their flood-hit home in Jaffarabad, a district of Pakistan’s southwestern Baluchistan province, on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. Pakistan’s government in an overnight appeal sought relief assistance from the international community for flood-affected people in this impoverished Islamic nation, as the exceptionally heavier monsoon rain in recent decades continued lashing various parts of the country.

Zahid Hussain, Associated Press

Millions have been affected by flash floods in Pakistan, as the death toll rises past 900. The country was facing an economic crisis before this disaster, and now monsoon rains have left about 50,000 homeless according to Al Jazeera. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif tweeted that he is reaching out to “donors, friendly countries and international financial institutions for assistance.”

Earlier this year, the southern province of Sindh faced drought and record temperatures of 124 degrees. Now, the two worst-hit areas of Balochistan and Sindh have respectively recorded 522% and 469% more rain than average, in “the most disastrous monsoon spell in six decades,” according to the Guardian.

Climate minister Sherry Rehman said on Twitter that “we’ve never seen 6-8 cycles of monsoon, we’ve only had a 7-day gap in the last 1.5 months when it hasn’t rained.” According to the National Disaster Management Authority, more than 3 million have been affected, 700,000 livestock have been lost, and almost half a million homes have been damaged.

In Balochistan, air, road and rail networks are suspended. They are cut off physically and digitally from the rest of the country, as Reuters reports that optical fiber cable, voice and data services have been impacted as well.

Many have compared this event to the deadly floods in 2010. The Pakistani government reports that in 2010, the monsoon flooding was unprecedented, “killing more than 1,700 persons, affecting over 20 percent of the land area, more than 20 million people, and causing loss of billions of dollars.”

Next Up In Environment
Opinion: Drought relief is trapped behind zoning laws and large grass lots
Islands won’t be coming to Utah Lake. What’s next?
Drought helps uncover dinosaur tracks in Texas
What’s causing the traffic on Salt Lake’s canyon roads? Wildfire mitigation
Utah sues federal government over Bears Ears, Grand Staircase-Escalante expansion
Utah agency OKs mine operation in Parleys Canyon months after Salt Lake County ban