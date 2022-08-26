Facebook Twitter
Friday, August 26, 2022 | 

This former BYU, Utah football assistant has a new coaching job — in Switzerland

Norm Chow will be the head coach of the Helvetic Guards, an expansion franchise in the European League of Football

By  Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
SHARE This former BYU, Utah football assistant has a new coaching job — in Switzerland
Head coach Norm Chow of the Hawaii Warriors watches his team warm up before facing Utah State in NCAA football in Logan, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2013.

Hawaii Warriors head coach Norm Chow watches his team warm up before facing Utah State in NCAA football in Logan, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2013. The longtime former BYU and Utah assistant is taking over a head coaching job in Switzerland.

Ravell Call, Deseret News

Norm Chow is a well-known name in Utah football circles, as well as at the college football and NFL levels.

Now, he’s going to be known in Switzerland, too.

The 76-year-old Chow, who’s made a name for himself as a successful coach — including more than two decades at BYU and a stint at Utah — is the new head coach of the Helvetic Guards, an expansion franchise in the European League of Football, or ELF for short.

The club made the announcement Friday, saying the club has “hit the bull’s-eye” in hiring a coaching legend. 

Chow, who played college football at Utah, was on LaVell Edwards’ staff at BYU for more than two decades and was often recognized for his innovative work as an offensive coach.

He later was an assistant at NC State, USC, UCLA and Utah — sandwiched around three seasons as the Tennessee Titans’ offensive coordinator in the mid-2000s — before taking over as the University of Hawaii’s head coach in 2012.

Following four seasons as the Rainbow Warriors’ coach, he’s also spent time as a high school coach and in the XFL with the Los Angeles Wildcats.

Among the players that have been coached by Chow are quarterbacks Steve Young, Carson Palmer and Philip Rivers, as well as running back Reggie Bush.

“We wanted to sign a head coach who brings experience from the NFL and NCAA … to the table” Guards CEO Toni Zöller said in a press release. “... We are very pleased to have convinced coach Chow to join our franchise.”

The Guards will play their first season in 2023.

Next Up In Utah
They bought at the height of the housing frenzy. Now they’re ‘house rich, cash poor’
Opinion: Remembering the Utah hero who sacrificed his life to save a family
More than 85 Starbucks workers have been fired for unionization efforts
DOJ releases redacted Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit: What does it say?
Will your student loan be forgiven? Lots of them won’t be
What the Fed chairman says about interest rates going up again