Ranking the quarterbacks Utah State football will face this season. No. 1 is a doozy

All things begin and end with the quarterback position in football — that’s just the way it is.

Here’s a look at the quarterbacks Utah State is expected to face this season — barring injuries, ineffective, etc. — and how they rank compared to each other.

1) Bryce Young, Alabama

When Utah State plays the Crimson Tide: Sept. 3

Young is the reigning Heisman Trophy winner and projected to be one of the top NFL draft prospects next year. He threw for 4,872 yards and 47 touchdowns to just seven interceptions as a sophomore in 2021, and will be the offensive catalyst for the No. 1 team in the country.

2) Jaren Hall, BYU

When Utah State plays the Cougars: Sept. 29

Hall is coming off his first season as BYU’s starting quarterback, and he played well in replacing Zach Wilson — when he was healthy. Despite missing three games due to injury, Hall threw for 2,583 yards, 20 touchdowns and five interceptions, while also rushing for 307 yards and three more scores.

3) Hank Bachmeier, Boise State

When Utah State plays the Broncos: Nov. 25

Bachmeier, a senior, has started 25 games over the past three seasons for Boise State and has shown steady improvement throughout his college career. He’s coming off his best season as a Bronco, throwing for 3,079 yards, 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions, putting him at more than 6,000 career passing yards.

4) Haaziq Daniels, Air Force

When Utah State plays the Falcons: Oct. 8

Like Bachmeier, Daniels is a multi-year starter who’s heading into his senior season as the unquestioned leader of the offense. Daniels captained the nation’s top rushing attack last year — the Falcons averaged 327 yards a game — while throwing for more than 1,000 yards and seven touchdowns.

5) Chevan Cordeiro, San Jose State

When Utah State plays the Spartans: Nov. 19

Cordeiro stayed in the Mountain West Conference, transferring to San Jose State after previously starting at Hawaii the past two seasons. He’ll take a wealth of knowledge with him to the Spartans, after throwing for 5,000 yards and 31 touchdowns the past two years.

6) Andrew Peasley, Wyoming

When Utah State plays the Cowboys: Oct. 22

While Wyoming coach Craig Bohl hasn’t officially named a starter, according to Casper Star-Tribune, it’s expected to be Peasley, the Utah State transfer. The junior threw for more than 800 yards and seven touchdowns at USU while running for 500 yards and three scores, though he’ll need to show consistency as the starter, an opportunity he didn’t have in Logan.

7) Doug Brumfield or Harrison Bailey, UNLV

When Utah State plays the Rebels: Sept. 24

Brumfield and Bailey have been in a battle for the starting job and coaches haven’t revealed who will be the starter in the opener against Idaho State, according to the Las Vegas Sun. Brumfield, a sophomore with limited experience, briefly entered the transfer portal before returning to UNLV this offseason, while Bailey is a transfer from Tennessee who started seven games for the Volunteers over three seasons.

8) Miles Kendrick, New Mexico

When Utah State plays the Lobos: Nov. 5

Kendrick comes to New Mexico after three seasons at the Big 12’s Kansas, and he was named the starter on Monday. The graduate transfer will try to take ownership at the position for a school that’s used four starting QBs each of the last three seasons.

9) Clay Millen, Colorado State

When Utah State plays the Rams: Oct. 15

Millen is a redshirt freshman and transferred over with first-year head coach Jay Norvell, who left Nevada. He was a four-star recruit out of high school and leads a young QB group — all four of the Rams’ quarterbacks are freshmen this year.

10) Brayden Schrager, Joey Yellen or Cammon Cooper, Hawaii

When Utah State plays the Rainbow Warriors: Nov. 12

The Rainbow Warriors haven’t announced a starting QB ahead of Timmy Chang’s debut as head coach this weekend. Schager started a few games in reserve last year, while Yellen (Pittsburgh) and Cooper (Washington State), a Lehi High product, transferred in from Power Five schools.

11) Ta’Quan Roberson, Zion Turner, Tyler Phommachanh or Cale Millen, UConn

When Utah State plays the Huskies: Aug. 27

Head coach Jim Mora hasn’t announced a starter for UConn’s opener against Utah State, but CT Insider’s Will Aldam reports it’s likely to be Roberson. He’s a sophomore transfer from Penn State with minimal college experience, a telling sign for what’s cooking at the position for UConn.

12) Bronson Barron, Weber State

When the Wildcats play Utah State: Sept. 10

Barron returns as the Wildcats’ starter after going through some struggles as a freshman last year. He’ll be looking to improve on a campaign where he threw for 1,500 yards in eight games, but just eight touchdowns to five interceptions.