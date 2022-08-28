Facebook Twitter
What Mark Eaton’s widow wrote about Kobe Bryant on his birthday

By  Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald
Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant acknowledges the applause from the crowd at the Utah Jazz game at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City on Monday, March 28, 2016.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant would have turned 44 last Tuesday, and on that day, the widow of former Utah Jazz center Mark Eaton made a post on LinkedIn recognizing it.

“Happy heavenly birthday dear Kobe,” Teri Eaton wrote. “I hope you and (Mark Eaton) are up there sharing more laughs.”

She added #legacy, #makeadifference and #giveyourall.

Included in the post were four photos of Bryant and Eaton taken at Vivint Arena.

Bryant died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, 2020 in California at age 41, while Eaton died on May 28, 2021 while riding his bicycle in Utah at age 64.

