‘America’s Got Talent’ reveals the 54 acts still in the running for $1 million
‘AGT’ has officially cut the competition down to 54 acts — representing everything from singers to dancers to comedians to magicians
After several weeks of auditions, “America’s Got Talent” has officially cut the competition down to 54 acts — representing everything from singers to dancers to comedians to magicians.
These 54 acts will compete in the live shows, which begin Aug. 9, according to a news release sent to the Deseret News.
Which acts are going to the ‘America’s Got Talent’ live shows?
“America’s Got Talent” has mixed up its format a bit this season, replacing the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds with five qualifying rounds.
Each week, 11 acts will perform for judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara. Only two acts from each week will move to the finale — the one with the most audience votes, and another being chosen by the judges out of the acts that placed second, third and fourth.
Below are the 54 acts moving to the live shows, according to the news release:
Acapop!
Aiko Tanaka
Amanda Mammana
Amazing Veranica & Her Incredible Friends
Amoukanama
Aubrey Burchell
Ava Swiss
Avery Dixon
Bayley Graham
Ben Lapidus
Blade 2 Blade
Celia Muñoz
Chapel Hart
Cline Twins
Don McMillan
Drake Milligan
Duo Rings
Freckled Zelda
Funkanometry
Fusion Japan
Harper
Hayden Kristal
Jack Williams
Jannick Holste
JoJo and Bri
Kristen Cruz
Kristy Sellars
Lace Larrabee
Lee Collinson
Lily Meola
MPLUSPLUS
Madison Taylor Baez (Maddie)
Max Ostler
Mayyas
Merissa Beddows
Mervant Vera
Metaphysic
Mia Morris
Mike E Winfield
Mr. Pants
Nicolas RIBS
Oleksandr Yenivatov
Players Choir
Sara James
Shu Takada
Stefanny and Yeeremy
The Brown Brothers
The Lazy Generation
The Pack Drumline
Travis Japan
urbancrew (Flyers of the South)
Wyn Starks
XOMG POP!
Yu Hojin
How do you vote on ‘America’s Got Talent’?
During the live shows, viewers can vote for their favorite act at NBC.com/AGTVote and via the “AGT” app, which is available through Google Play and on the App Store, according to the news release.
When is the ‘America’s Got Talent’ 2022 finale?
The “America’s Got Talent” finale airs Sept. 13 and 14 on NBC.