‘America’s Got Talent’ reveals the 54 acts still in the running for $1 million

After several weeks of auditions, “America’s Got Talent” has officially cut the competition down to 54 acts — representing everything from singers to dancers to comedians to magicians.

These 54 acts will compete in the live shows, which begin Aug. 9, according to a news release sent to the Deseret News.

Which acts are going to the ‘America’s Got Talent’ live shows?

“America’s Got Talent” has mixed up its format a bit this season, replacing the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds with five qualifying rounds.

Each week, 11 acts will perform for judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara. Only two acts from each week will move to the finale — the one with the most audience votes, and another being chosen by the judges out of the acts that placed second, third and fourth.

Below are the 54 acts moving to the live shows, according to the news release:

Acapop!

Aiko Tanaka

Amanda Mammana

Amazing Veranica & Her Incredible Friends

Amoukanama

Aubrey Burchell

Ava Swiss

Avery Dixon

Bayley Graham

Ben Lapidus

Blade 2 Blade

Celia Muñoz

Chapel Hart

Cline Twins

Don McMillan

Drake Milligan

Duo Rings

Freckled Zelda

Funkanometry

Fusion Japan

Harper

Hayden Kristal

Jack Williams

Jannick Holste

JoJo and Bri

Kristen Cruz

Kristy Sellars

Lace Larrabee

Lee Collinson

Lily Meola

MPLUSPLUS

Madison Taylor Baez (Maddie)

Max Ostler

Mayyas

Merissa Beddows

Mervant Vera

Metaphysic

Mia Morris

Mike E Winfield

Mr. Pants

Nicolas RIBS

Oleksandr Yenivatov

Players Choir

Sara James

Shu Takada

Stefanny and Yeeremy

The Brown Brothers

The Lazy Generation

The Pack Drumline

Travis Japan

urbancrew (Flyers of the South)

Wyn Starks

XOMG POP!

Yu Hojin

How do you vote on ‘America’s Got Talent’?

During the live shows, viewers can vote for their favorite act at NBC.com/AGTVote and via the “AGT” app, which is available through Google Play and on the App Store, according to the news release.

When is the ‘America’s Got Talent’ 2022 finale?

The “America’s Got Talent” finale airs Sept. 13 and 14 on NBC.