Deshaun Watson’s battle to get back on the field isn’t over yet

The battle between quarterback Deshaun Watson and the NFL isn’t over yet. League officials on Wednesday appealed an independent judge’s decision to give Watson a six-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

The NFL believes the quarterback, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women, deserves a bigger punishment, according to The Associated Press. The six-game suspension “fell well short of the indefinite suspension of at least one year sought by the league,” the article noted.

“I’m told (the) NFL is appealing for an indefinite suspension that would be a minimum of one year. But perhaps more significant given the structure of Watson’s contract, source tells me the NFL’s appeal will also include a monetary fine,” tweeted ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington.

In a breaking news segment about the appeal on NFL Network, reporter Tom Pelissero noted that the appeal puts the ball in NFL commissioner Roger Goodell’s court.

“Goodell can handle the appeal himself or designate someone else,” he said.

Regardless of who considers the appeal, a decision to increase Watson’s suspension or levy a new fine would likely lead to additional legal action, Pelissero said.

“If the suspension ends up getting increased, then the NFL Players Association” could file a lawsuit in federal court, he said.

The association alluded to that possibility in a July 31 statement on the independent judge’s work.

“Every player, owner, business partner and stakeholder deserves to know that our process is legitimate and will not be tarnished based on the whims of the league office,” the statement said.

The potential federal lawsuit would likely include a temporary restraining order request from the Players Association, which would seek to get Watson back on the field, Pelissero said.

The association has until the end of the business day Friday to respond in writing to the NFL’s appeal, according to The Associated Press.