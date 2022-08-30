High school football: Bonneville’s win over rival Weber has the Lakers trending up

It’s early in the season, but Bonneville football coach Jantz Afuvai is almost laughing at the early predictions about his team.

He and the Lakers had almost no returning starters from last season’s 6-5 team, and the early schedule included meetings with the defending 4A champion, Ridgeline, and the Lakers’ 6A rival, Weber.

Three weeks into the season, there doesn’t seem to be much for Bonneville to adjust to. The Lakers are sitting pretty at 3-0, and they claimed their first win over the Warriors since 2014 last Friday night in a convincing 38-20 rout.

“I was really happy with the effort our kids gave,” Afuvai said. “I thought we won the physical battle, and that was the biggest surprise to come away with. They’ve got a ton of kids, a lot of really good, fast talent. Our training film was on Bingham and American Fork, so it’s pretty hard to tell what it would be like when we played them. They were every bit as fast as I thought they would be.”

The Lakers won with defense in their first two games of the year, holding Ridgeline to just a touchdown in a 12-7 dogfight and smashing Tooele in Week 2. Weber was more equipped to win one-on-one matchups, but they may not have prepared well enough for junior quarterback Jaxon Johnson to take his turn.

Johnson burst onto the scene against Bonneville’s historic rival, completing 15 of 19 passes for 249 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions. A lot of that went to fellow junior Maximus Diaz, who had eight catches for 102 yards and a score.

Weber made the game look closer than it was, scoring 13 points in the fourth quarter, but Bonneville had a 21-0 lead at halftime and didn’t let up.

It’s been many years since Bonneville, under the direction of the late legendary coach Thom Budge, was one of the main powers of its classification, and being still relatively new to 5A after spending 21 years in 4A, it’s an uphill climb for respect in a classification that includes Lehi, Orem, Timpview and Stansbury.

Since moving up in 2019, however, Afuvai has navigated the Lakers to a 23-12 overall record, all the more impressive considering the Lakers were off-track for several years, going 16-40 in his first five years as head coach from 2013 to 2018.

What changed?

As a former Weber State player and a Bonneville alum, Afuvai surrounded his players with several of his former connections from his playing days (there are four Wildcats on the coaching staff, all of whom played together at one point), but he’s also brought on many of the minds and personnel he’s had to coach against, including former Bear River head coach Chris Wise and former Fremont coach Lance Mimnaugh, a former Wildcat. Afuvai said Mimnaugh’s influence has stabilized the success of the program.

“He was part of that big push to get consistency in the program at a high level,” Afuvai said. “We recognize that in order to beat good teams later in the season, we needed to be top-notch at everything we’re doing.”

Afuvai knows his Bonneville community, comprised mostly of Washington Terrace and South Ogden, isn’t one particularly flush with financial resources like many top teams are, but the experience of the staff he brought to the program is what he believes is the advantage they have when tough games, and playoff games, roll in.

“We don’t have the ponies that everybody has in Salt Lake (and Utah County),” Afuvai said. “There’s depth beyond depth of kids that we see playing down there, so you better have guys that know what they’re doing. I think that we’re going to be able to compete against those guys. It all stems from kids buying into what we’re selling, and they’re buying it.”

Playing in a region that’s fairly strong from the top down, the Lakers can’t sleep on their upcoming competition. Bountiful and Box Elder projected as the No. 1 and 2 teams, respectively, ahead of Bonneville at the beginning of the season, to say nothing of a potent Viewmont offense and a gritty Northridge rivalry.

“It’s a really good region, and we’ve got two returning starters,” Afuvai said. “It’s a lot of hard work everyone does, but what makes us unique is we’ve got a lot of guys with over 20 years of coaching, and that’s streamlined the process of getting these kids game-ready for Friday. The part the kids are playing is they’re bringing the execution and buying what we’re selling.”

The Lakers will play their last nonregion game at home against Mountain Crest on Friday.

