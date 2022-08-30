Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, August 31, 2022 | 
High School Volleyball Sports High School Sports

High school volleyball: Tuesday night highlights include Northridge winning 11th straight, Grantsville continuing strong start

By  Skyler Wilcox
SHARE High school volleyball: Tuesday night highlights include Northridge winning 11th straight, Grantsville continuing strong start
merlin_2937887.jpg

Northridge and Green Canyon play a girls volleyball match in Layton on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. Northridge won 3-1.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Northridge 3, Green Canyon 1

In one of the more highly-anticipated matches of the night, Northridge made quick work of Green Canyon, handing the Wolves just their second loss of the season. Tied 1-1 after the second set, the Knights used great serving and powerful attacks to win, holding Green Canyon to 16 and 13 points in the last two sets.

Northridge has now won 11 straight matches, which includes winning the Bingham tournament two weeks ago.

“We’re a gritty team and we find ways to win. Our players understand that volleyball is a grind and tonight we came together and served tough and terminated the ball,” Northridge coach Mitchell Stevens.

merlin_2937903.jpg

Northridge’s Chloe Williams and Kate Tueller try to block a shot by Green Canyon’s Adi Falslev as they play a girls volleyball match in Layton on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. Northridge won 3-1.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
1 of 19
merlin_2937901.jpg

Northridge players celebrate a point as they and Green Canyon play a girls volleyball match in Layton on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. Northridge won 3-1.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
2 of 19
merlin_2937899.jpg

Northridge’s Chloe Williams looks to bump the ball as they and Green Canyon play a girls volleyball match in Layton on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. Northridge won 3-1.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
3 of 19
merlin_2937897.jpg

Northridge’s Brinlee Williams hits against Green Canyon’s Paige Spackman as they play in a girls volleyball match in Layton on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. Northridge won 3-1.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
4 of 19
merlin_2937895.jpg

Northridge’s Kate Tueller hammers the ball down between Green Canyon’s Adi Falslev and Holli Daniels during a girls volleyball match in Layton on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. Northridge won 3-1.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
5 of 19
merlin_2937893.jpg

Northridge and Green Canyon play a girls volleyball match in Layton on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. Northridge won 3-1.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
6 of 19
merlin_2937891.jpg

Northridge and Green Canyon play a girls volleyball match in Layton on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. Northridge won 3-1.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
7 of 19
merlin_2937889.jpg

Northridge and Green Canyon play a girls volleyball match in Layton on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. Northridge won 3-1.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
8 of 19
merlin_2937887.jpg

Northridge and Green Canyon play a girls volleyball match in Layton on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. Northridge won 3-1.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
9 of 19
merlin_2937885.jpg

Northridge and Green Canyon play a girls volleyball match in Layton on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. Northridge won 3-1.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
10 of 19
merlin_2937883.jpg

Northridge and Green Canyon play a girls volleyball match in Layton on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. Northridge won 3-1.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
11 of 19
merlin_2937881.jpg

Northridge and Green Canyon play a girls volleyball match in Layton on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. Northridge won 3-1.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
12 of 19
merlin_2937879.jpg

Northridge and Green Canyon play a girls volleyball match in Layton on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. Northridge won 3-1.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
13 of 19
merlin_2937877.jpg

Northridge and Green Canyon play a girls volleyball match in Layton on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. Northridge won 3-1.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
14 of 19
merlin_2937875.jpg

Northridge and Green Canyon play a girls volleyball match in Layton on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. Northridge won 3-1.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
15 of 19
merlin_2937873.jpg

Northridge and Green Canyon play a girls volleyball match in Layton on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. Northridge won 3-1.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
16 of 19
merlin_2937871.jpg

Northridge and Green Canyon play a girls volleyball match in Layton on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. Northridge won 3-1.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
17 of 19
merlin_2937867.jpg

Northridge and Green Canyon play a girls volleyball match in Layton on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. Northridge won 3-1.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
18 of 19
merlin_2937869.jpg

Northridge and Green Canyon play a girls volleyball match in Layton on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. Northridge won 3-1.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
19 of 19
merlin_2937903.jpg
merlin_2937901.jpg
merlin_2937899.jpg
merlin_2937897.jpg
merlin_2937895.jpg
merlin_2937893.jpg
merlin_2937891.jpg
merlin_2937889.jpg
merlin_2937887.jpg
merlin_2937885.jpg
merlin_2937883.jpg
merlin_2937881.jpg
merlin_2937879.jpg
merlin_2937877.jpg
merlin_2937875.jpg
merlin_2937873.jpg
merlin_2937871.jpg
merlin_2937867.jpg
merlin_2937869.jpg

Springville 3, Manti 0

The Red Devils hot start to the season just keeps getting better, as Springville swept Manti. After a commanding 25-10 win in the first set, the Templars closed the gap in the second, ultimately falling 25-21. With the match on the line, Manti gave Springville everything they could ask for before Springville took the set 26-24 and the match.

“We were scrappy on defense and served really tough tonight which let us go on a couple of runs that helped us be successful. Credit to Manti as they got a lot of touches on balls that made it difficult for us at times, but multiple players on our team found ways to put balls away when we needed them to,” said Springville coach Jill Thackery.

 

Sky View 3, Westlake 1

One of 4A’s top teams picked up another win as Sky View knocked off 6A Westlake in Cache Valley. The Bobcats, who have yet to lose a match this season, came out strong in the first set with a dominant 25-16 win.

Westlake found momentum on its side during the second set and evened the match with a 25-23 victory. After another tight set in the third which saw Sky View pull ahead, the Bobcats slammed the door on any Thunder comeback, winning the fourth set 25-16.

“We played well together, but gave up a lot of points on our own mistakes. We missed 20 serves and had 22 hitting errors. We have had a long week of matches and will bounce back even stronger. I’m so proud of them for mentally sticking in the match for the win,” said Sky View coach Sheila Sorensen

 

Mountain Ridge 3, Cedar Valley 2

It wasn’t the start Mountain Ridge wanted, but the Sentinels never gave up and rallied from a 2-0 deficit to stun Cedar Valley, 3-2. The Aviators were in control heading to the third, but a tight 26-24 set victory gave Mountain Ridge the momentum they were needing to dominate the fourth set and finish the reverse sweep. The Sentinels will battle two of 6A’s top teams before turning their full focus to region play.

“Super proud of the mental toughness and grit my team showed tonight being down 2-0 and coming together to find a way to win. Senior Rylee Parkinson played big for us at critical moments but it was definitely a total team effort.”

 

Grantsville 3, Judge Memorial 1

The Cowboys continue to defy expectations this season, picking up their eighth win of the season by knocking off Judge Memorial 3-1. Grantsville, which finished last season with an 8-20 record, took the first two sets of the match (25-22, 25-17) before watching the Bulldogs steal a close third set.

Determined to avoid a final fifth set, Grantsville settled in as a team, overcame some errors, and left with another tally in the win column.

“Learning from previous years, the girls had to focus early on with pushing through the mental and emotional barrier that comes with being down in the game or taking an early lead and holding onto it,” said Grantsville coach Kelbey Fisher. “We have a tough team that loves to fight.”

Next Up In Sports
High school girls soccer: Tuesday night highlights include Lehi with second half comeback, Skyridge takes away American Fork’s undefeated record
The Bible verses that helped Jim Harbaugh create his quarterback plan
Must-see TV? Why Utes-Gators game is a prime-time affair
NBA players risk injury for offseason games, but that shouldn’t keep them from playing
Opinion: The view from the stands at the BYU-Duke volleyball game
NFL roster cuts: Britain Covey headlines more than 20 Utah ties waived or released on Tuesday