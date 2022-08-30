High school girls soccer: Tuesday night highlights include Lehi with second half comeback, Skyridge takes away American Fork’s undefeated record

The Miners improved to 2-0 in Region 3 today after warding off the visiting Mustangs.

Bingham came out swinging with two goals in the first half, which Herriman never overcame. Senior Greta Davis sent the ball in twice for the Miners, getting her seventh goal on the season in only three games played.

“Today we came out and got a quick goal. Herriman was very strong on the ball and challenged us throughout the game. We continued winning the 50/50’s which kept us on the attack, and we were able to capitalize on some good opportunities and score some quality goals on a strong team,” Bingham coach Tenille Vance said.

A massive win for the Falcons today as they hand American Fork its first loss of the season.

Skyridge had to fight tooth-and-nail for this win after starting strong with a 2-0 lead in the first half. But American Fork wouldn’t go down easily, as they fought back evening things up in the second half.

Within the first two minuets of overtime Kylie Olsen got a wonderful pass from Annika Schavey and torched the back of the net for the golden goal, winning it for Skyridge.

“We knew going into this game that we had our hands full. American Fork is a very talented group. We also knew that when we play as a team, staying true to our game plan, we can accomplish all of our goals.

“Today, our girls got the ball off of their feet, they patiently worked the ball through the middle when we could, and we were able to finish. American Fork didn’t give up though, and they evened the score quickly in the second half.

“It was a back and forth battle in the heat, fighting through exhaustion, to end regulation tied. Two minutes into the first overtime period, Annika Schavey took the ball to the corner and quickly sent a hard ball across the top of the eighteen.

“Megan Hanson stepped to the ball at the top of the eighteen, drawing AF’s defense. Instead of taking a hit, however, she stepped over the ball, letting it ride to a wide-open Kyle Olsen who was able to finish and end the game,” said Skyridge coach Toby Peterson.

Neither team could take the advantage in Tuesday nights brawl. Both teams had an answer for each other, thus ending regulation 2-2 and pushed the game into shootouts. In the end it was Northridge who would take the 4-3 lead in shootouts and defend home.

The Bonneville Lakers overcome a first half deficit and win in overtime! Bonneville senior Sadie Beardall came up big with two goals, one of them being the golden goal in overtime. Sadie is having quite a season, scoring 15 goals in seven games this season! With this win Bonneville continues its winning streak and improves to 8-0 on the season.

After ending the first half down 0-2 the Pioneers easily could’ve mentally checked out of the game.

Instead, Lehi stood strong and pulled off a miraculous second half comeback to win 3-2 and take home the region eight win.

Lehi senior Stephanie Roper went nuclear, scoring a hat trick solely in the second half. But she got help from assists from Reagan Jorgensen and Aeyan Gomm.

“The cards were stacked against us going down 0-2 against a good Timpview team. I am super proud of our girls and their grit. So happy for them,” said Lehi coach Tim Graham.

The Spartan defense prevailed Tuesday as Emery defeated South Sevier. Emery has struggled a bit this season, but they played together and stayed strong tonight. Calypso Mason notched the shutout while Purity Mason and Ashlyn Durrant each scored for the Spartans.

