Top 20 performances from Week 3 in Utah high school football

Each week the Deseret News collects high school football stats from around the state, with approximately 85% of the coaches submitting their offensive and defensive stats each week.

Here’s a look at some headliner performances from Week 3. Also check out the Deseret News’ complete sortable leaders feature for offense, defense and special teams.

Class 6A

Drew Patterson, Corner Canyon— Helped Corner Canyon jump all over Bingham early en route to the 38-28 victory as he carried the ball 28 times for 168 yards and two touchdowns.

Smith Snowden, Skyridge — Intercepted two passes, including one he returned for a touchdown in the third quarter, as Skyridge beat Herriman 43-0 for its second straight shutout. The interception was the 13th of his career.

Mitch Nielsen, Farmington — Hauled in eight passes for 167 yards and three touchdowns as Farmington ran all over Maple Mountain for the 62-7 road victory. Nielsen opened the game with an 80-yard TD reception.

Nic Staffieri, Pleasant Grove — Led Pleasant Grove to the dominant 47-0 win over Orem as he completed 22 of 30 passes for 379 yards and four touchdowns.

Tyler Wensel, Layton — Played a key role in Layton’s 41-28 win vs. Lewiston, Idaho, as he rushed for three touchdowns on just 11 carries and then also passed for another score to go along with his 138 passing yards.

Class 5A

Jed Hughes, Salem Hills — Carried the ball 17 times for 169 yards and two touchdowns to pace Salem Hills to the 31-14 victory over Pine View.

AJ Tillman, Northridge — Made the most of his 14 carries in Northridge’s 50-0 win over Murray as he rushed for 183 yards and four scores. He also recorded seven tackles with a sack defensively.

Peizge Mailei, Highland — Passed for 288 yards and three touchdowns and also rushed for 60 yards and two more scores as the Rams won a shootout with Bear River 46-35.

Joshua Buck, Spanish Fork — Had a workhorse night as he carried the ball a whopping 36 times for 202 yards and two touchdowns in leading Spanish Fork to the 26-13 win over Desert Hills.

Amini Amone, East — The senior enjoyed his best performance of the season as he rushed for 196 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries as East rolled past Fremont 43-10.

Class 4A

Will Rippstein, Ridgeline — Had a strong outing in Ridgeline’s 24-0 win at Snow Canyon as he carried the ball 24 times for 111 yards and a touchdown.

Alexander Weaver, Cedar City — Recorded seven tackles and 2.5 sacks as the Reds beat rival Canyon View 28-21 in game delayed by lightning.

Class 3A

Tyler Allen, North Sanpete — Completed 70% of his passes (16 of 23) for 261 yards and four touchdowns as the Hawks rolled past Delta 42-13.

Ethan Rainer, Grantsville — No stranger to heroics after last year’s championship-clinching interception, he was great again in Week 3 with two interceptions, one returned for a touchdown, as the Cowboys beat Manti 37-14.

Nick Despain, Morgan — Led Morgan to the 35-7 win over Pocatello, Idaho, as he passed for 237 yards and two touchdowns and then also rushed for two more scores.

Class 2A

Caleby Thompson, South Summit — Hauled in four passes for 191 yards and three touchdowns, including an 80-yard TD on the first play from scrimmage, as South Summit rolled by Marsh Valley, Idaho, 48-13.

Parker Snyder, San Juan — Completed 19 of 30 passes for 299 yards and four touchdowns as No. 1 San Juan dominated another opponent for the 42-0 win at Bayfield, Colorado.

Devin Watson, Summit Academy — Had a field day in Summit Academy’s 48-28 win at Portola, California, as he completed 31 of 48 passes for 460 yards and six touchdowns. He also rushed for 72 yards and another score on eight carries.

Class 1A

Bo Hardy, Milford — Carried the ball 13 times for 222 yards and three TDs to lead Milford to the 47-14 lopsided victory over North Sevier.

Bryson Sorensen, Gunnison Valley — Rushed the ball eight times for 118 yards and four touchdowns, including the game-winning touchdown in overtime. Sorensen also caught a touchdown pass.

