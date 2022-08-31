Facebook Twitter
Thursday, September 1, 2022 | 
Real Salt Lake Sports

Sergio Cordova, Jefferson Savarino and Anderson Julio score as Real Salt Lake defeat Minnesota United

By  Associated Press
Sergio Cordova, Jefferson Savarino and Anderson Julio score as Real Salt Lake defeat Minnesota United
merlin_2938073.jpg

Real Salt Lake forward Sergio Córdova (10) celebrates in a field of stuffed bears after scoring a goal as Real Salt Lake and Minnesota United play at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Sergio Cordova, Jefferson Savarino and Anderson Julio each scored as Real Salt Lake earned a 3-0 win over Minnesota United on Wednesday night.

Cordova opened the scoring in the seventh minute and Savarino made it 2-0 in the 23rd. Julio scored in the 79th.

merlin_2938089.jpg

Real Salt Lake midfielder Anderson Julio (29) celebrates a goal as Real Salt Lake and Minnesota United play at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. RSL won 3-0.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
1 of 12
merlin_2938075.jpg

Real Salt Lake forward Justin Meram (9) tries to stay ahead of Minnesota United defender Alan Benitez (2) as Real Salt Lake and Minnesota United play at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
2 of 12
merlin_2938093.jpg

Real Salt Lake defender Aaron Herrera (22) and Minnesota United forward Bongokuhle Hlongwane (21) grapple as they work for the ball as Real Salt Lake and Minnesota United play at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. RSL won 3-0.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
3 of 12
merlin_2938091.jpg

Real Salt Lake midfielder Anderson Julio (29) and \Minnesota United defender D.J. Taylor (27) work for the ball as Real Salt Lake and Minnesota United play at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. RSL won 3-0.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
4 of 12
merlin_2938087.jpg

Real Salt Lake midfielder Anderson Julio (29) celebrates a goal as Real Salt Lake and Minnesota United play at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. RSL won 3-0.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
5 of 12
merlin_2938085.jpg

Real Salt Lake midfielder Anderson Julio (29) shoots and scores a goal as Real Salt Lake and Minnesota United play at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. RSL won 3-0.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
6 of 12
merlin_2938083.jpg

Real Salt Lake midfielder Anderson Julio (29) jumps over Minnesota United goalkeeper Tyler Miller (1) on his way in for a goal as Real Salt Lake and Minnesota United play at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. RSL won 3-0.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
7 of 12
merlin_2938081.jpg

Real Salt Lake and Minnesota United play at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
8 of 12
merlin_2938079.jpg

Real Salt Lake defender Aaron Herrera (22) looks up at the ball as Real Salt Lake and Minnesota United play at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. RSL won 3-0.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
9 of 12
merlin_2938077.jpg

Minnesota United midfielder Joseph Rosales (8) jumps over Real Salt Lake midfielder Scott Caldwell (12) as he heads the ball as Real Salt Lake and Minnesota United play at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
10 of 12
merlin_2938071.jpg

Minnesota United midfielder Joseph Rosales (8) and Real Salt Lake defender Jasper Löffelsend (28) battle for the ball as Real Salt Lake and Minnesota United play at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
11 of 12
merlin_2938069.jpg

Real Salt Lake forward Sergio Córdova (10) celebrates after scoring a goal as Real Salt Lake and Minnesota United play at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
12 of 12
Zac MacMath saved the one shot he faced for RSL (11-8-9). Dayne St. Clair saved two shots for United (13-10-5).

RSL next plays on Sunday against Los Angeles FC on the road, and United will host Dallas on Saturday.

