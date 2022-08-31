Sergio Cordova, Jefferson Savarino and Anderson Julio score as Real Salt Lake defeat Minnesota United

Sergio Cordova, Jefferson Savarino and Anderson Julio each scored as Real Salt Lake earned a 3-0 win over Minnesota United on Wednesday night.
Cordova opened the scoring in the seventh minute and Savarino made it 2-0 in the 23rd. Julio scored in the 79th.
Zac MacMath saved the one shot he faced for RSL (11-8-9). Dayne St. Clair saved two shots for United (13-10-5).
RSL next plays on Sunday against Los Angeles FC on the road, and United will host Dallas on Saturday.