Could the Big Ten’s new TV deal make it the richest conference in college sports?

With the additions of USC and UCLA to the Big Ten, the conference believes it could get a record-breaking television deal.

According to Michael McCarthy and Amanda Christovich of Front Office Sports, the Big Ten was already “on track to garner up to $1 billion annually in its new media rights deal” before the addition of the two Southern California schools.

Now, the Big Ten is targeting a TV deal of at least $1.5 billion per year, according to McCarthy and Christovich.

NBC, Amazon, ESPN/ABC and CBS Sports are bidding to share rights with Fox, which currently owns the Big Ten rights, per McCarthy and Christovich.

It would be a huge step up from the Big Ten’s current TV deal, which is worth about $440 million per year, per Front Office Sports.

Meanwhile, the Pac-12 — sans USC and UCLA — is currently in discussions for its newest TV deal.

