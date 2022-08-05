Facebook Twitter
Friday, August 5, 2022 | 
College Football Sports Utah Utes

Are you ready for some (college) football? If not, this ESPN hype video will get you there

By  Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
Utah Utes players celebrate after they beat the Oregon Ducks in the Pac-12 championship game.

Utah Utes players celebrate after defeating the Oregon Ducks in the Pac-12 championship game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

There’s just over three weeks until the 2022 college football season kicks off on Aug. 27.

Soon, teams will be hitting the field and fans will be cheering at a college stadium near you.

Until then, though, updates from fall camp — and preseason NFL action — will have to suffice.

ESPN, though, has a temporary solution that comes with goosebump-enducing enthusiasm.

The “Worldwide Leader” released a college football hype trailer on Friday, and it brings the heat.

Watch the video here.

The song in the video — “The Emperor” — comes from English singer/songwriter Yungblud. 

Both Utah and BYU are represented in the video

The Utes — seen as a College Football Playoff contender this season — get a pair of clips in the video, at the :59 and 1:22 marks.

The Cougars’ appearance is much more brief, a “blink-and-you’ll-miss-it” shot at the :30 mark.

