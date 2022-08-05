Are you ready for some (college) football? If not, this ESPN hype video will get you there

There’s just over three weeks until the 2022 college football season kicks off on Aug. 27.

Soon, teams will be hitting the field and fans will be cheering at a college stadium near you.

Until then, though, updates from fall camp — and preseason NFL action — will have to suffice.

ESPN, though, has a temporary solution that comes with goosebump-enducing enthusiasm.

The “Worldwide Leader” released a college football hype trailer on Friday, and it brings the heat.

Watch the video here.

If you weren't already ready for college football, you will be after watching this.



ESPN today dropped its college football hype trailer featuring anthem song 'The Emperor' by English singer/songwriter @yungblud #CollegeGameday🏈 pic.twitter.com/VDoWdoLYHQ — John R. Manzo (@JohnRManzo) August 5, 2022

The song in the video — “The Emperor” — comes from English singer/songwriter Yungblud.

Both Utah and BYU are represented in the video

The Utes — seen as a College Football Playoff contender this season — get a pair of clips in the video, at the :59 and 1:22 marks.

The Cougars’ appearance is much more brief, a “blink-and-you’ll-miss-it” shot at the :30 mark.