High school football: West Panthers loaded with experience as they seek a 3-peat in Region 2

West and Kearns continue to build up Region 2 after both teams won a playoff game a year ago.

Coach Olosaa Solovi’s squad returns 15 starters from a team that finished with only a single regular season loss as well as a perfect 6-0 record in region play. They were voted among their peers to finish first in the region again.

The Panthers have one of the most grueling nonregion schedules in the entire state. All three games will be played on the road, with two coming against American Fork and the defending national champions in Mater Dei High out of California.

“We want to see where we are at. We never know where our region is going to end up, so we wanted to challenge our coaching and challenge our kids. If we want to take that next step, we got to play the big dogs.” commented coach Solovi on the tough schedule.

As for on the field, the Panthers finished third in defensive points per game last year, and will look to build off that.

“It starts with our defense, we got a lot of experience coming back but do have some question marks we got to figure out. If our D-line can come together by the end of the season, I really like our opportunity to make a run.”

A lot of expectations on the defense ride on the shoulders of Viliata Tuaono and Lutu Nau, both four-year starters with potential to have big seasons.

Offensively, it begins in the trenches for the Panthers. While the hope is to have four offensive linemen with legit varsity experience, a few early camp injuries has left that in doubt until the start of region play.

Kearns is projected to finish second in the region. After back-to-back successful seasons, a short term step back could lead to a big push forward from the Cougars. With the departures of Iosefa Toia’ivao and Naki Leha, the offense lost over 2,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards for a unit that finished seventh in points per game.

“It is tough to replace that production but it helps when you have a good offensive line.” commented coach Matt Rickards. “This year they are really young, we don’t have one senior with our group. but they are really talented. That is going to be one of our strengths on offense this year. Mone Fangupo is the leader of the group, our alpha dog who started every game last year as a freshman.”

Kearns hasn’t made a final call at quarterback yet as a freshman and sophomore battle it out for the starting job.

Despite all the youth and potential for the future, success can still happen this year for the Cougars.

“We definitely want to win, we aren’t thinking about next year. I feel strongly we can be successful and competitive this year. The question is, did the growing pains happen in summer camp, right now, or will we have to learn them during the season. I’d rather them happen now than in Week 8, 9, or 10.”

According to their peers, Region 2 is wide open in the middle as Cyprus, Hunter, Granger, and Roy all finished within just a couple votes of each other.

Roy will look to build off a strong 5-1 opening act in the region. Cyprus can surprise some people, as it has some great players in the trenches but need to answer some questions around the skill positions to tally up some wins. Granger is dangerous with Ricky Mamone returning at quarterback and Hunter is excited about its growth. Taylorsville will also look to improve as the Warriors return 17 starters from a year ago.

Region 2 play will kick off on Sept. 2 with three games and continue through mid-October. Kearns will travel to take on West on Oct. 7 where the Panthers will be finishing a 15-day span without a game.

“I have seen a lot of improvement in our region. It has been a goal for us coaches to all improve and we want to all make an impact in the playoffs. It is no secret that Region 2 hasn’t done a good job of that, but we are all eager to grow and make some noise.

1. West Panthers

2021 record: 8-2 (first in Region 2 with a 6-0 record).



2021 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 6A.



2021 postseason: Lost to Farmington, 44841, in the 6A second round.



All-time record: 588-455-34 (128 years).



State titles: 7 (1925, 1927, 1973, 1975, 1980, 1984, 1992) — also won 14 additional championships between 1898 and 1915 when season record vs. other high schools determined titles.



Region titles: 26 (1909, 1911, 1912, 1913, 1915, 1925 co, 1927, 1928, 1933, 1936 co, 1941, 1946, 1968, 1970, 1974, 1975, 1978 co, 1979, 1980, 1982, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1995, 2014 co, 2020, 2021).

2022 schedule

Head coach: Olosaa Solovi. Entering his fourth season as head coach at West, where he’s posted a 21-11 record over that span. He’s a graduate of West High School.

Coach Olosaa Solovi’s general outlook: We have an experienced group coming back so we’re excited for this team this year.

Offensive coordinator: Bryant Masina

2021 offense: 27.5 ppg (No. 11 in 6A)



Eight returning starters

Spread offense

Returning offensive starters



Sesi Vailahi, Sr., WR/RB

Kingsley Brown, Sr., WR

Saia Suesue, Jr., QB

Jacob Wilson, Sr., WR

Kymani Lautaimi, Sr., TE

Semisi Falatea, Sr., OL

Semi Hamilton, Sr., OL

Nuku Mafi, Jr., OL

Talitui Pututau, Sr., OL

Key offensive newcomers



Semisi Tonga, Jr., OL

Tai Arona, Sr., RB

Foti Vaenuku, Jr., RB

Charlie Holbrook, Sr., WR

Staten Havili, Sr., WR

Defensive coordinator: Monte Jr Keiaho

2021 defense: 15.4 ppg (No. 3 in 6A)



Seven returning starters

4-3 defense

Returning defensive starters



Kalisoni Malu, Sr., DL

Kymani Lautaimi, Sr., DL

Viliata Tuaone, Sr., DB

Lutu Nau, Sr., DB

Talitui Pututau, DL

Masao Otuafi, LB

Ryder Masina, LB

Key defensive newcomers



Faimafili Snuka, LB

2. Kearns Cougars

kearns.sidebar

2021 record: 7-5 (third in Region 2 with a 4-2 record).



2021 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 6A.



2021 postseason: Lost to Corner Canyon, 49-14, in the 6A second round.



All-time record: 218-341-1 (56 years).



State titles: 2 (1972, 1989).



Region titles: 7 (1969, 1973 co, 1989 co, 1993, 2017, 2018, 2019).

2022 schedule

Head coach: Matt Rickards. Entering his 10th season as head coach at Kearns High School, where he’s tallied a 64-35 record over the previous nine seasons. He’s a graduate of Hunter High School and Weber State.

Coach Matt Rickards’ general outlook: We will be a young team but have some talented players. Our line looks to be strong with a lot of talent and experience. We will be replacing some productive players at QB and RB on offense. We expect to continue to play physical football with a great amount of effort. We expect to compete for a region championship and make a long run into the state tournament.

Offensive coordinator: Bryan Good

2021 offense: 30.9 ppg (No. 7 in 6A)



Five returning starters

Multiple offenses

Returning offensive starter



Kapeli Smith, Sr., WR

Kody Barrett, Sr., WR

Mone Fangupo, So., C

Ivan Kaufusi, Jr., T

Ray Tongolei, Jr., T

Key offensive newcomers



Azias Esera, Jr., RB

Matt Aiono, Jr., G

Mark Aiono, Jr., G

Tohi Similai, So., T

Will Moe, So., WR

Lamoni Matua, So., WR

Bryce Benson, So., QB

Teki Finau, Fr., Ath

Kayden Morrey, Jr., QB

Kymani Fautea, Jr., RB

Defensive coordinator: Matt Rickards

2021 defense: 28.33 ppg (No. 19 in 6A)



Five returning starters

3-4 defense

Returning defensive starters



Sterling Hunkin, Sr., DT

Joe Katoa, Sr., DT

Ryan Talo, Jr., LB

Taylor Levao, Sr., LB

Carson Zierse, Sr., DB

Key defensive newcomers



Zander Valero, Sr., DB

Fiki Talia, So., LB

Aries Faletui, Jr., LB

Gabe Talia, So., LB

Brandon Bills, Jr., DB

Kyler Buhler, So., DB

Kymani Hunkin, Jr., DT

Moses Maumau, Sr., DE

3. Cyprus Pirates

cyprus.sidebar

2021 record: 1-10 (sixth in Region 2 with a 1-5 record).



2021 RPI ranking: No. 24 in 6A.



2021 postseason: Lost to Riverton, 63-6, in the 6A first round.



All-time record: 347-494-25 (95 years).



State titles: 1 (1944).



Region titles: 8 (1944, 1947, 1948, 1951, 1971, 1977 co, 1990, 2000).

2022 schedule

Head coach: Tyler Garcia. Entering his fourth season with the Pirates, recording a 5-26 those first three seasons. Garcia is a graduate of Cyprus High School and Denver University.

Coach Tyler Garcia’s general outlook: We had several close games last season where a mistake here or there made the difference in the outcome. This year we look to clean up mistakes and penalties that take opportunities to win away from us. We have some strong senior leadership and look forward to them leading us into a competitive season.

Offensive coordinator: Travis Mehlhoff

2021 offense: 14.8 ppg (No. 22 in 6A)



Nine returning starters

multiple formation balanced offense

Returning offensive starters



Spies Tia, Sr., TE

Joeli Pela, Sr., C

Ami Tuatonga, Sr., G

Nela Moungaafi, Sr., G

Julian Garcia, Sr., RB

Jeff Griffith, Sr., RB

Isaiah Garcia, Jr., T

Benson Kofe, Jr., T

Skyler Armenta, Jr., QB

Key offensive newcomers



Trey Lester, Jr., RB

Dee Kofe, So., RB

Defensive coordinators: Tyler Garcia/Fisi Tuatonga

Cyprus defense: 29.9 ppg (No. 21 in 6A)



Six returning starters

4-3 defense

Returning defensive starters



Spies Tia, Sr., DE

Mark Hosea, Sr., DE

Xander Morfin, Sr., NT

Julian Garcia, Sr., DB

Fernando Najera, Sr., DB

Aleki Langi, Jr., LB

Key defensive newcomers



Tave Tuatonga, Jr., DB

Manasa Pela, So., DB

Braedyn Leng, Jr., DB

4. Hunter Wolverines

hunter.sidebar

2021 record: 3-7 (fourth in Region 2 with a 3-3 record).



2021 RPI ranking: No. 20 in 6A.



2021 postseason: Lost to Layton, 24-10, in the 6A first round.



All-time record: 198-144 (32 years).



State titles: 1 (2003).



Region titles: 8 (1991 co, 1996 co, 1997, 1998, 2002, 2003, 2009 co, 2012, 2014 co).

2022 schedule

Head coach: Harold Moleni. The Hunter High alum will be a first-time head football coach this year. He’s spent the past three years as the boys basketball coach at Hunter. He’s a graduate of the University of Hawaii.

Offensive coordinator: Muka Atiga

2021 offense: 15 ppg (No. 21 in 6A)



Six returning starters

Multiple I and spread offense

Key offensive players



Koni Halai Tahi, Sr

Adam Burke, Sr

Tanner Carlson, Sr

Kenyon Paea, Jr

Hemi Moleni, Sr

Defensive coordinator: Travis Aiono

2021 defense: 20.2 ppg (No. 10 in 6A)



Four returning starters

3-3-5 defense

5. Granger Lancers

granger.sidebar

2021 record: 2-9 (fifth in Region 2 with a 2-4 record).



2021 RPI ranking: No. 22 in 6A.



2021 postseason: Lost to West, 35-16, in the 6A first round.



All-time record: 272-356-5 (64 years).



State titles: None.



Region titles: 9 (1967, 1976 co, 1977 co, 1985, 1987 co, 1988, 1989 co, 1995, 1999 co).

2022 schedule

Head coach: Pala Vaitu’u. Entering his fourth year as head coach at Granger, with a 5-26 record during that stretch. Previously he served as the head coach at Taylorsville for three years where his teams went 12-20. He’s a graduate of Compton High School in California and SLCC.

Coach Pala Vaitu’u’s general outlook: Excited to see our offseason work show up on the field. We have a very young close knit team.

Offensive coordinator: Ulualo Jr Vaitu’u

2021 offense: 20.2 ppg (No. 17 in 6A)



Five returning starters

Multiple offenses

Returning offensive starters



Ricky Mamone, Sr., Athlete

Malu Sili, Jr., OL

Chase Stiles, Jr., OL

Chango Ruiz, Sr., OL

Key offensive newcomers



Matrix Vaituu, Sr., OL

Fuauli Mulipola, Sr., OL

Landon Figueroa, Jr., WR

Ka”ena Carr, Sr., QB

Chev Lamoya, So., RB

Defensive coordinator: Tyler Haslam

2021 defense: 39.7 ppg (No. 23 in 6A)



Eight returning starters

Multiple defenses

Returning defensive starters



Jordan Tuuao, Jr., S

Johvian Ki, Jr., S

Landon Figueroa, Jr., S

Sai Sai Laita, Sr., CB

Mauka Bernard, Sr., LB

Matt Jones, Sr., LB

Ricky Mamone, Sr., LB

Mikey Matangi, Jr., DL

Key defensive newcomers



Kenan Quintos Freeman, Jr., S

Mason Kasataki, So., DE

Taufa Tonga, Jr., DE

6. Roy Royals

roy.sidebar

2021 record: 7-4 (second in Region 2 with a 5-1 record).



2021 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 6A.



2021 postseason: Lost to Westlake, 30-28, in the 6A first round.



All-time record: 276-292-2 (57 years).



State titles: 1 (1981).



Region titles: 11 (1975, 1976, 1980 co, 1983 co, 1989 co, 1990 co, 1991 co, 2014, 2016 co, 2018, 2020 co).

2022 schedule

Head coach: Chris Solomona. A graduate of San Pedro High in California and then Oregon is taking over as head coach at Roy after serving as an assistant coach for the past seven seasons.

Coach Chris Solomona’s general outlook: Young, talented group. First-year head coach Chris Solomona, first-year offensive Connor Maguire, first-year defensive coordinator Jake Gallegos. We are looking to continue to compete despite the coaches that departed at the end of last year. Most assistants still on board.

Offensive coordinator: Connor Maguire

2021 offense: 32.4 ppg (No. 5 in 6A)



Four returning starters

Spread/RPO/Wing T offense

Returning offensive starters



Cole Milward, Sr., LT

Cole West, Jr., WR/RB

Cade Draper, So., OG

Ryson Cash, Sr., RG/C

Key offensive newcomers



Robert Young, So., RB

Kili Eleneke, So., WR

Colby Frojker, So., QB/K

Cove Rodriguez, Jr., TE

Jake Viers, Jr., WR

DaVon Harvey, Sr., WR

Defensive coordinator: Jake Gallegos

2021 defense: 20.9 ppg (No. 11 in 6A)



Four returning starters

3-4 offense

Returning defensive starters



Ben Angulo, Sr., NT

Alex Johnson, Sr., DE

Cole West, Jr., S

Kempton Christensen, Sr., LB

Key defensive newcomers



Robert Young, So., Safety

Kili Eleneke, So., CB

Jaxton Scoffield, So., LB

Corben Schuffenhauer, Jr., CB

Colbe Hepner, Jr., DL

Maxx Johnson, Jr., LB

Trevon Moreland, Sr., DE

7. Taylorsville Warriors

tville.sidebar

2021 record: 0-9 (seventh in Region 2 with a 0-6 record).



2021 RPI ranking: No. 26 in 6A.



2021 postseason: Did not qualify.



All-time record: 126-277 (41 years).



State titles: None.



Region titles: 2 (1999 co, 2013 co).

2022 schedule

Head coach: Chris Rosales. He’s entering his second season as head coach at Taylorsville after an 0-9 debut season in 2021. He’s a graduate of Hillcrest High School and Eagle Gate College.

Coach Chris Rosales’ general outlook: The Warriors are looking to keep building on the positives they had from last season to keep making strides in the right direction. With a heavy amount of young returners coming back with varsity experience, they look to be successful!

Offensive coordinator: Ryan Lang.

2021 offense: 6.3 ppg (No. 26 in 6A)



Eight returning starters

Spread offense

Returning offensive starters



Leland Ako, Jr., RB

Manu Faleola, Sr., WR

Phenix Miera, Sr., TE

Ryken Mullins, Sr., WR

Gavin Govea, Jr., OL

Matthew Griffiths, Jr., TE/OL

Tyler Kirkman, Sr., WR

Jacob Lee, So., OL

Key offensive newcomers



Cole Kramer, So., QB

Defensive coordinator: Will Faleola

2021 defense: 49.78 ppg (No. 26 in 6A)



Nine returning starters

Nickel defense

Returning defensive starters



Ammon Filipe, Sr., DE

Brandon Gustman, Jr., DE

Jordan Karle, Sr., DB

Tyler Kirkman, Sr., DB

Manu Faleola, Sr., DB

Mino Otu, Sr., LB

Matthew Griffiths, Sr., LB

Malakhai Peterson, Sr., DL

Phenix Miera, Sr., DL

Key defensive newcomers

