Get your kids ready for school with the best back-to-school sales

Whether your kids are ready or not, it’s almost time to for them to go back to school. And while you might be jumping for joy when your kids get out of the house, there’s probably something you’re not looking forward to — back-to-school shopping.

You have some growing children on your hands, so chances are that they might not fit in their school clothes from last year. Luckily, back-to-school shopping doesn’t have to break the bank. Here are the best back-to-school sales this year.

The best back-to-school sales

Between busy kids and a busy life, you’ve got a lot on your plate. The last thing you want to do is scour the internet for back-to-school sales. That’s why the Deseret News has done the work for you. Here are some great sales for preparing to go back to school:



Target

Get your kids back-to-school ready with school supplies starting at 25 cents. Grab them this adorable dinosaur backpack for $19.99 or this stainless steel galaxy water bottle for $17.49.

Amazon

Order everything your kids need from Amazon — it is offering discounts on certain school supplies, plus clothes, electronics and computers. Take advantage of this great deal on noise-canceling headphones or get these colorful pens for $14.31.

Walmart

Stop by Walmart to take advantage of school supplies priced at under a dollar, plus some technology deals under $100. Pick up some colored pencils and crayons for under 75 cents, or buy this Chromebook for $98.

Office Depot

Stock up on all the school supplies your child needs, with up to 60% off on Office Depot’s best-selling school supplies. Arm your child with this fun matching rainbow backpack and lunch box set or get them this storage caddy to help organize their desk.

Staples

Get everything your kids need for the school year at Staples — they’re offering school supplies for as low as 50 cents. Make sure your child is ready for calculus with this graphing calculator or grab this box of 64 crayons for your kindergartener.

Old Navy

If you’re looking for one of the best back-to-school sales, Old Navy’s got you covered. Offering a back-to-school sale on kids clothes starting at $5, you can grab whatever your child needs. Get this fun two-pack swing dress set for only $24 or this long-sleeve rugby shirt for $20.

J.Crew

Help your kids step out in style this school year with 40% off of kids styles from J.Crew, using the code “APLUS”. Your child can wear this embroidered top on their first day or this pair of slim sweatpants to run around in during recess.

Kohl’s

Kohl’s is offering a few great back to school sales this year: backpacks starting at 20% off, plus up to 60% off of kids clearance and 40% off school uniforms. You can get this daisy backpack at $48.75 for your middle schooler or this “The Mandalorian” hoodie for $7.92.

Gap

Teens and kids alike will love the styles at Gap, who’s currently offering 40% off of everything (ending Aug. 5). Buy your teen this utility jacket or this tech hoodie to stay warm during the fall months.

American Eagle

American Eagle, a favorite among trendy teens, is currently offering 25% off all tops and jeans. Deck your teen out in these low-rise baggy jeans or this super soft flannel shirt.