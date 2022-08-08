The ‘Joker’ sequel — starring Lady Gaga — will reportedly be a musical

It’s official: Lady Gaga will star alongside Joaquin Phoenix in the follow-up to 2019’s Oscar-winning “Joker,” Entertainment Weekly reported.

Who will Lady Gaga play in the ‘Joker’ sequel?

Two months after Todd Phillips — who directed and co-wrote “Joker — shared a photo of the sequel’s script on Instagram, Lady Gaga has announced she is joining the cast. Although the musical teaser, shared on Twitter, doesn’t reveal the singer’s role, Variety reported in June that she was in talks to portray Harley Quinn.

The sequel, titled “Joker: Folie à Deux,” will reportedly be a musical, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Folie à deux is defined as “an identical or similar mental disorder affecting two or more individuals, usually the members of a close family,” per the National Center for Biotechnology Information, the Deseret News reported. Although not many details have been revealed about the new film, Yahoo reports that much of the movie will likely take place in Arkham Asylum.

Joker: Folie à Deux

10.04.24 pic.twitter.com/obp7T9lBFL — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 4, 2022

Although “Joker” won an Oscar for best actor and best original music score, the film generated controversy as some perceived it to glorify mental health issues and gun violence, the Deseret News reported.

When does the ‘Joker’ sequel come out?

According to the new teaser, the “Joker” sequel will hit theaters Oct. 4, 2024 — five years after the first film. Although the sequel does not yet have a rating, “Joker” was rated R for strong bloody violence, disturbing behavior, language and brief sexual images, per the Deseret News.