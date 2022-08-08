2 with Utah ties make this list of the most talented college football transfers

247 Sports released its list of the top 25 most talented transfers ahead of the 2022 college football season, and two players with Utah ties made the list.

BYU offensive lineman Kingsley Suamataia, who played high school football at Orem before committing to Oregon, was the No. 6 player on the list, and former Corner Canyon quarterback Jaxson Dart, a transfer from USC to Ole Miss, checked in at No. 7.

Of Suamataia, Brad Crawford wrote, “The coveted offensive lineman at Oregon landed at BYU prior to the end of the 2021 season. Suamataia was one of Oregon’s prized jewels in last year’s recruiting cycle. The 6-foot-6, 317-pound Utah native ranked as a five-star recruit and the No. 32 overall player in the 2021 Top247.

“Suamataia picked the Ducks over national offers from programs like Alabama, Clemson and Georgia. When he entered the transfer portal, 247Sports gave him a 96, making him the highest-rated class of 2022 portal prospect. He will be a big-time addition to the BYU offensive line.”

As for Dart, the 6-foot-2, 220-pounder could benefit greatly in head coach Lane Kiffin’s system. Dart is currently competing for the starting job at Ole Miss,

“(Lane) Kiffin needed immediate help at quarterback this season at Ole Miss following Matt Corral’s exit and landed the No. 3-rated signal caller in the portal. Jaxson Dart played in just six games for USC last season with stellar results,” Crawford wrote.

“Dart completed 61.9% of his passes for 1,353 yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions. Dart threw for more than 300 yards twice last fall, including a season-high 391 yards against Washington State in September, generating plenty of excitement for the season. He’s competing with Luke Altmyer for the starting job for the Rebels this fall and it’s no guarantee he’s going to start.”