A longtime Big 12 assistant coach just resigned over ‘shameful and hurtful’ word

On Sunday night, longtime Oklahoma Sooners assistant football coach Cale Gundy resigned over the use of a “shameful and hurtful word.”

The specific word used has not been verified, but Sooners head coach Brent Venables said in a written statement, “In coaching and in life, we’re all accountable for our actions and the resulting outcomes.”

As told by Gundy in a resignation statement he posted on Twitter, he instructed players to take notes during a film session last week. He said he noticed a player who was “distracted,” and he picked up the player’s iPad and began reading the words that were on the screen.

“One particular word that I should never — under any circumstance — have uttered was displayed on that screen,” Gundy’s statement reads. “In the moment, I did not even realize what I was reading and, as soon as I did, I was horrified.”

Gundy emphasized that the words he read “were not my words” and what he did “was not malicious,” but “still, I am mature enough to know that the word I said was shameful and hurtful, no matter my intentions ... I take responsibility for my mistake. I apologize.”

Gundy, 50, played quarterback at Oklahoma from 1990-1993 and then coached there during the 1994 season. He coached at UAB from 1995-1998 before returning to Oklahoma in 1999, where he has been since.

Before resigning, Gundy was working as the team’s wide receivers coach. Venables announced that L’Damian Washington will now coach that group on an interim basis.