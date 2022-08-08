Facebook Twitter
Utah football makes highest-ever debut in coaches poll; BYU, Utah State receive votes

By  Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald
Utah Utes football head coach Kyle Whittingham laughs during a ceremony for the Coaches Legacy Golf Invitational at Hidden Valley Country Club in Sandy on Monday, June 6, 2022.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

The much-anticipated 2022 Utah Utes football team has already made some relatively significant history with more than three weeks to go until the season begins.

On Monday, the first USA Today coaches poll of the season was released, and the Utes are at No. 8. According to USA Today, it is their highest-ever starting point.

Neither the BYU Cougars nor Utah State Aggies were in the top 25 after excellent campaigns in 2021, but both received votes. The Cougars got 152, the fourth-most among nonranked teams, while the Aggies got 12.

Utah is the highest-ranked Pac-12 team, and is joined by Oregon at No. 12 and USC at No. 15, while UCLA and Oregon State received votes.

None of Utah State’s Mountain West foes are ranked, but San Diego State, Fresno State, Air Force and Boise State did receive votes.

As far as future Big 12 opponents of BYU are concerned, Oklahoma, Baylor and Oklahoma State are ranked Nos. 9-11, Texas is No. 18 and Houston, which will join the conference next year with BYU, is No. 25.

UCF, Kansas State and Iowa State all received votes.

Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson, Notre Dame, Michigan and Texas A&M are ranked ahead of the Utes.

