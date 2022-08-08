Coaches preseason poll just missed ending a Utah-related college football streak

The USA Today coaches preseason poll was released Monday, and while there were three Utah college football teams in the final coaches rankings of the 2021 season, only one appeared in the 2022 preseason poll.

Utah came in at No. 8, its highest ranking ever in a preseason coaches poll. The Utes finished the 2021 season No. 12 in the poll.

BYU, meanwhile, was fourth among other teams receiving votes in the preseason poll and Utah State tied for 13th in the same category. The Cougars and Aggies finished 2021 at No. 22 and No. 24 in the coaches poll, respectively.

With only Utah appearing in the coaches preseason poll, it’s now been 13 years since two teams from Utah were ranked in a coaches preseason poll to start a year.

When was the last time two Utah teams were ranked in the college football coaches preseason poll?

The last time two Utah schools were ranked in the coaches preseason poll was in 2009, when both Utah and BYU, as members of the Mountain West Conference, started the year in the top 25.

Utah was No. 18 in the coaches preseason poll that season after winning the Sugar Bowl the year prior. The Utes finished the 2009 season with a 10-3 record, which included wins over Louisville, Air Force and a bowl victory over California.

BYU was No. 24 in the coaches preseason poll that season. The Cougars finished the season with an 11-2 record, which included wins over then-No. 3 Oklahoma, a ranked Utah team and a bowl victory over Oregon State.

Both teams also ended the year in the final coaches poll rankings, although BYU was ahead of Utah then. BYU was at No. 12 and Utah was at No. 18.