Monday, August 8, 2022 | 
Utah Jazz Sports

Former Utah Jazz guard Trent Forrest has a new NBA team

By  Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald
Utah Jazz guard Trent Forrest (3) looks for an open teammate during an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.

Utah Jazz guard Trent Forrest (3) looks for an open teammate during an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

Former Utah Jazz point guard Trent Forrest has landed with a new NBA team.

On Monday morning, the Atlanta Hawks announced that they have signed Forrest to a two-way contract, meaning he can expect to split his time between the Hawks and their NBA G League affiliate, the College Park Skyhawks in Maryland.

Forrest was on a two-way contract in both of his two seasons with the Jazz out of Florida State, but he ended up being a regular part of Utah’s rotation as opposed to spending much time in the G League with the Salt Lake City Stars.

Last season, Forrest appeared in 60 games for the Jazz with six starts and averaged 3.3 points, 1.8 assists and 1.7 rebounds in 12.8 minutes per contest.

He was ultimately signed to a standard NBA contract at the end of the regular season so he could be eligible for the playoffs, although he had a sprained foot and did not make any postseason appearances.

Each NBA team can have two players signed to a two-way contract. Utah has both of those slots currently occupied, with Xavier Sneed and Johnny Juzang.

