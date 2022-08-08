Kevin Durant reportedly gave the Brooklyn Nets an ultimatum

As the NBA’s offseason continues on, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Monday that Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, who had reportedly requested a trade earlier this summer, gave team owner Joe Tsai an ultimatum last weekend.

That ultimatum: Choose between me or general manager Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash.

According to Charania, Durant expressed that he does “not have faith in the team’s direction.”

Charania reported that Durant “will continue to be resolute in his stance.”

Charania reported that following Durant’s trade request on June 30, the Nets fielded calls from nearly every team in the NBA, but the Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat “remain the most significant candidates to acquire Durant.”

