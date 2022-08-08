What Eagles reporters and his coach are saying about undrafted rookie Britain Covey

Britain Covey may not have been drafted back in April, but the way he’s making an impression during Philadelphia Eagles training camp, he may stick around longer than most NFL undrafted rookies.

The 5-foot-8, 173-pound former Utah standout wide receiver and return specialist has parts of the Philadelphia market buzzing, especially after he earned some first-team wide receiver reps during Eagles camp late last week, per the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Covey’s first chance to show what he’s got during live-game reps will be in Philadelphia’s preseason opener against the New York Jets on Friday at 5:30 p.m. MDT.

Related Former Utah star Britain Covey eager to make his mark with the Philadelphia Eagles

On Sunday, Eagles head coach Nick Siranni praised Covey’s abilities, telling reporters, “Everyone’s going to see how quick he is.”

“He’s really quick and he catches the ball well. He’s got (a) great feel of what to do out there, and he’s smart. He knows all the positions. He’s had a good camp,” Siranni said.

“What really sticks out with him — and I don’t think it’s going to be a secret to the NFL — is how quick he is. Everyone’s going to see how quick he is, and everyone’s going to remember the plays he made at Utah with his quickness.”

As for the media, NBC Sports’ Reuben Frank wrote that Covey has the look that he belongs.

“I’m starting to like Covey’s chances of making the roster as a returner and sixth receiver. Covey has been sure-handed fielding punts, but he’s also looked surprisingly good with his wide receiver reps,” Frank wrote.

“If he shows some zip in the return game in the preseason games, I’m not sure if the Eagles can afford to let him go. They desperately need some firepower in the return game, and Covey can bring it. I’m really impressed with his mentality. A lot of undrafted free agents don’t have the swagger of someone who feels like they belong here. Covey has a ton of it.”

Eagles Wire’s Glenn Erby believes that Covey, the former Timpview High star who was a four-time All-Pac-12 selection as a returner, could also be a legit depth option for the Eagles at wide receiver.

“The special team’s aspect was an opportunity to get Covey over the hump, with Philadelphia looking for a significant improvement in that area,” Erby wrote.

“Covey’s abilities in the slot through the first week of practice make him a legitimate option as the sixth receiver.”

ESPN Eagles reporter Tim McManus said Covey is “at the top of the list of players worth watching during preseason games,” and McManus was among the reporters noticing Covey’s work in the return game Sunday.

4) Rookie Britain Covey was first up during punt return drills again. He fielded them clean and looked decisive as a runner. Sirianni talked about the "major quickness" Covey showed this spring.

He's at the top of the list of players worth watching during preseason games. — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) August 8, 2022

Britain Covey is first one up returning punts again tonight.



Covey first caught Sirianni's attention during rookie minicamp. — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) August 7, 2022

The Philadelphia Inquirer’s EJ Smith also called Covey the “training camp darling.”

Britain Covey solidifying his status as training camp darling. He’s gotten first-team reps and just had back-to-back catches with the 2s. #Eagles — EJ Smith (@EJSmith94) August 6, 2022

While not a media member, former NFL tight end Clay Harbor compared Covey to Julian Edelmen, the former New England wide receiver who won three Super Bowls with the Patriots.