Will Jamaal Williams be featured on this year’s ‘Hard Knocks’?

Running back Jamaal Williams has been a fan favorite wherever he’s played — from his days at BYU to his time in the NFL with the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions — thanks to his fun-loving personality and willingness to interact with anyone, all while flashing his signature smile.

That makes it fair to ask, then, if Williams will be a featured player when HBO debuts its latest season of “Hard Knocks,” which will focus on the Lions during the 2022 season.

If the promotional clips from the NFL are any indication, Williams will be a constant figure on the popular behind-the-scenes show.

One clip shared on Twitter shows Williams throwing a football with a Lions fan — a common practice for the affable Williams — then talking with the young man.

That video prompted BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe to respond with, “I wonder which Detroit Lion will get the most airtime?” on the show.

On Monday, the Lions’ Twitter account shared another Williams clip from “Hard Knocks.” This time, the six-year NFL veteran leads an impassioned speech in a Lions huddle.

“Today is the minimum of effort,” Williams said. “Do not give up, do not feel like you tired. When you tired, think of last year and think of that (expletive) record! Every time I get tired or I think I can’t go no more, I think of that (expletive) record!

“Last year wasn’t it! That ain’t us! We can make it! Have some heart! I get emotional about this, I’m ’bout to cry ’cause I care about ya’ll. Do your best, let’s go! Lions on three.”

Earlier this offseason, Williams showed indifference when asked about having the “Hard Knocks” crew around for the 2022 season.

“All that is to me now is more cameras walking around, staring at me,” Williams told reporters in May, while wearing a BYU hat. “I don’t care. I just want to play football, and I want to win a Super Bowl this year.”

He continued: “It’s just going to happen. People think I’m funny, but I don’t do it on purpose. It’s just me.”

The latest season of HBO’s “Hard Knocks” will debut Tuesday night and can be seen on HBO and HBO Max streaming service.