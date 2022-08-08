Facebook Twitter
Corner Canyon linebacker Owen Borg commits to BYU

By  Joe Coles Joe Colesjcoles@deseretnews.com
Corner Canyon’s Owen Borg tips a pass

Corner Canyon’s Owen Borg defends a pass to Teagen Calton during a high school football game at Corner Canyon in Draper on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. Corner Canyon won 38-23.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Corner Canyon linebacker Owen Borg committed to BYU football on Monday, becoming the 12th overall commit in the Cougars’ class of 2023.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Borg is rated as a three-star prospect by 247 Sports.

Borg chose BYU over offers from Colorado, Utah State, San Diego State and Air Force, among others.

On Twitter, Borg called playing for BYU a “childhood dream come true.”

“Childhood dream come true…I am so thankful to everyone who has helped me get here. I am committed to BRIGHAM YOUNG UNIVERSITY!!! Go Cougs!!!” Borg wrote.

Last season, Borg had 119 tackles, 1.5 sacks and 3 interceptions for Corner Canyon.

