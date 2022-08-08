Corner Canyon linebacker Owen Borg commits to BYU

Corner Canyon linebacker Owen Borg committed to BYU football on Monday, becoming the 12th overall commit in the Cougars’ class of 2023.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Borg is rated as a three-star prospect by 247 Sports.

Borg chose BYU over offers from Colorado, Utah State, San Diego State and Air Force, among others.

On Twitter, Borg called playing for BYU a “childhood dream come true.”

“Childhood dream come true…I am so thankful to everyone who has helped me get here. I am committed to BRIGHAM YOUNG UNIVERSITY!!! Go Cougs!!!” Borg wrote.

Last season, Borg had 119 tackles, 1.5 sacks and 3 interceptions for Corner Canyon.

