Tuesday, August 9, 2022 | 
College Football Sports BYU Cougars

Jim McMahon appears in trailer for Season 2 of ‘Eli’s Places’

The former BYU football star quarterback chats with Super Bowl winner Eli Manning in LaVell Edwards Stadium

By  Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
Former BYU quarterback Jim McMahon, left, and Super Bowl winning quarterback Eli Manning sit together and talk during a video clip from a promotion for Season 2 of “Eli’s Places” on ESPN +.

Former BYU quarterback Jim McMahon, left, and Super Bowl winning quarterback Eli Manning sit together and talk in this video screenshot from a promotion video for Season 2 of “Eli’s Places” on ESPN +.

Twitter screenshot, via @OmahaProd

There was a question surrounding why Eli Manning showed up on BYU’s campus almost two months ago.

Turns out, the former Super Bowl winning quarterback was there to meet with former Cougar greats Jim McMahon and Ty Detmer to shoot an episode of “Eli’s Places” for Season 2 of the streaming series.

Related

Now, it’s time for new episodes to come out, with Season 2 kicking off Wednesday.

Omaha Productions released a promotional video for the series — which centers around showing what makes college football unique — and McMahon makes a brief appearance. 

With Manning and McMahon both sitting inside LaVell Edwards Stadium — about seven seconds into the video — Manning points to a headband that says ESPN+ and says, “Pretty good?”

McMahon, who was known for wearing headbands in his day, said, “Don’t let the man keep you down, Eli.”

“Eli’s Places” can be streamed on both ESPN+ and Hulu.

