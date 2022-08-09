Jim McMahon appears in trailer for Season 2 of ‘Eli’s Places’

There was a question surrounding why Eli Manning showed up on BYU’s campus almost two months ago.

Turns out, the former Super Bowl winning quarterback was there to meet with former Cougar greats Jim McMahon and Ty Detmer to shoot an episode of “Eli’s Places” for Season 2 of the streaming series.

Now, it’s time for new episodes to come out, with Season 2 kicking off Wednesday.

Omaha Productions released a promotional video for the series — which centers around showing what makes college football unique — and McMahon makes a brief appearance.

Sophomore year should be pretty awesome, @EliManning.



Season 2 of Eli's Places premieres Wednesday 8/10 at midnight ET on @ESPNPlus! pic.twitter.com/6kLhOmnP4e — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) August 4, 2022

With Manning and McMahon both sitting inside LaVell Edwards Stadium — about seven seconds into the video — Manning points to a headband that says ESPN+ and says, “Pretty good?”

McMahon, who was known for wearing headbands in his day, said, “Don’t let the man keep you down, Eli.”

“Eli’s Places” can be streamed on both ESPN+ and Hulu.