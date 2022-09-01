Lone Peak’s Cooper Jones shoots a 10-under 62 in scintillating Day 1 performance at National High School Golf Invitational

Lone Peak’s boys golf team had a great first day at The Brophy Rodeo National High School Golf Invitational in Scottsdale, Ariz. on Thursday.

The Knights shot a 292 team score on Thursday and will be in the final grouping in Friday’s final round, just four strokes off the leading school, Trinity Christian Academy out of Dallas, Texas.

Corner Canyon is also participating in the tournament, and sits in fifth after shooting 302 on Thursday. Temperatures reached 105 degrees during the round.

Lone Peak senior Cooper Jones enjoyed one of the best rounds of his career on Thursday, firing a 10-under 62 to grab a seven-shot lead heading into Day 2 at the Grayhawk Golf Club’s Raptor Course.

Lone Peak teammate Kihei Akina is tied for third after shooting a 70. Corner Canyon’s Zach Labrum shot even part and is tied for eighth. Lone Peak’s Quin Abbot shot a 2-over to help with the Knights team score.

Lone Peak’s girls are also participating in the Brophy Rodeo tournament, and sophomore Aadyn Long was the top finisher on Thursday as she shot a 1-over 73. She’s only two off the Day 1 leader Teammate Saydie Wagner shot a 3-over 75.

