Apple released a major software update on Monday that allows users to customize their iPhones more than ever.

The iOS 16 software update is now available to install on iPhones 8 or newer, according to The Verge.

How to install iOS 16

The new software update is easy to install:



Open Settings.

Go to “General.”

Then click “Software Update.”

Your phone will then download the software and restart when it’s done, according to CNBC.

What new features are available?

iOS 16 comes with some major upgrades that will change how you use your iPhone. Here are some of the most notable features:

Unsend and edit messages

Users can now unsend a message up to 2 minutes after sending it and edit it up to 15 minutes after sending it, according to Apple. You can edit a message up to five times and recipients can see a record of those edits.

To edit or unsend a message, simply hold down on a blue message bubble and select the action on the menu that appears.

Customizable lock screen

You can now personalize your iPhone lock screen with font styles, displaying favorite photos and adding widgets.

New mailbox features

Users can unsend emails and schedule emails and add rich links to emails.

Safety check

According to Apple, Safety Check “helps people in domestic or intimate partner violence situations review and reset the access they’ve granted others.” The new feature resets system privacy permissions and “restricts Messages and FaceTime to the device on hand.”

Smarter dictation

The improved dictation allows users to type and make edits all while dictating.